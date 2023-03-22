Magura releases MT5 Pro Special Edition

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bike component brand Magura has released a new special edition MT5 disc brake bundle, with 1-finger HC lever blade and Storm HC rotors (203 mm/180 mm).

The MT5 is known for providing powerful braking across many gravity-based disciplines and urban settings.

To mark the start of the 2023 season, Magura says it is going “one better” by offering the ergonomics of the MT7 Pro at the MT5’s price point.

Instead of the standard 2-finger lever blade of the MT5, the MT5 Pro uses the 12 mm shorter HC lever blade. The result is a harder bite point and new ergonomics.

The lever blade can now also be placed closer to the handlebars, making it more comfortable for riders with smaller hands.

For a clean design, the MT5 Pro relies on a grip width adjustment with a 3 mm Allen key.

Magura says the braking force of the award-winning MT5 remains unchanged and has been proven for years by riders such as Fabio Wibmer

One-piece, forged 4-piston callipers also make the MT5 Pro “one of the strongest and most easily modulated brakes on the market,” according to the brand.

As a special edition, the MT5 Pro is only available in a set with Magura Storm HC rotors (180 mm/203 mm).

Read more: Bryton expands product range with first bike radar tail light, the Gardia R300L

Technical details

Brake calliper: 4-piston



Colour: Black and neon yellow



Brake master: Carbotecture



Brake weight: 250g



Weight of rotors: 140g and 173 g

Lever blade type: 1-finger HC, hollow aluminium



RRP: €299.90 (2 single brakes including 2 Storm HC rotors in sizes 203mm and 180 mm)

The bundle represents a 15% discount on the single purchase price and is available now following its launch on Tuesday, March 13.

Retailers can contact their Magura Bosch Parts & Services representative for more details.