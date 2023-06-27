Maap’s flagship sustainability programme returns with latest collection

Share Facebook

Maap has launched the latest collection from its OffCuts programme, an initiative which first launched in 2021.

Utilising excess fabric from previous production runs, the Melbourne-based apparel brand creates sustainable new takes on some of its signature items each with a unique look.

This season, the Prime Vest and Jacket receive the OffCuts treatment, the first time that outerwear has featured.

Maap has created six new styles in a limited collection of 200 items, with each carrying a handwritten label indicating its unique position in the production run.

OffCuts was created in response to Maap’s search for an environmentally friendly solution to the problem of excess fabric waste from the manufacturing processes. The result is a direct and visible way in which customers can show their support for Maap’s efforts to make its products more sustainable.

Constructed from a breathable, windproof Polartec® Neoshell fabric, the Prime Jacket and Vest feature a 10k waterproof rating as well as Thermo taped seams and reflective graphics.

Maap is expected to release more OffCuts collections later this year as part of a wider progression from the brand towards improved sustainability practices. An effort that has already seen the use of 70% recycled materials in their signature Evade and Training jerseys alongside widespread use of Bluesign® and OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics.

Produced using chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment, these certifications guarantee that air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes are entirely clean.

Prime Jacket technical specs:

Polartec® Neoshell fabrication

10k waterproof rating

Windproof and highly breathable

Thermo taped seams

Easy to stow

Two Way YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip

Lightweight hem elastic with internal silicone print

Reflective print transfers on sleeve, side and back panels

Prime Vest technical specs: