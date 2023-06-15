Lazer introduces Chase KinetiCore downhill helmet

Share Facebook

Lazer has launched the Chase KinetiCore, the first downhill specific helmet with 5-star protection rating from Virginia Tech.

Thanks to Lazer’s advanced KinetiCore technology, the Chase KinetiCore features innovative rotational and direct impact protection built into the helmet, making it the second 5-star rated full face helmet from the brand.

Key features of the Chase include a breakaway peak for enhanced neck protection, a flexible front grid to protect the face from splashes and tick padding for a snug and comfortable fit.

The built-in rotational-impact protection in Lazer’s KinetiCore is made possible by “unique controlled crumple zones” which are incorporated into the internal structure of the helmet.

As a result of this integrated design, it offers multi directional protection that allows riders to ride with confidence.

KinetiCore also uses less overall material for improved ventilation, a lighter-weight helmet design, and fewer plastics used in construction.

The technology has been in development for more than 10 years, with Lazer describing it as “reimagining helmet design”.

The first step was an assessment of how different types of impact affect cyclists and, using advanced simulations, Lazer created thousands of templates to model and understand how to combat those impacts. The breakthrough happened when the design team studied how crumple zones work in cars, which inspired them to build cone-like crumple zones into the inside of the helmet, designed to break on impact and dissipate energy that would otherwise be transferred to a rider’s skull.

KinetiCore is the result of that process – a set of EPS foam blocks built directly into the helmet designed to buckle in the event of direct and rotational impact, redirecting energy away from the brain.

The Chase KinetiCore is available in five sizes, XS, S, M, L, and XL at an RRP of €199.99/$199.99

Lazer’s KinetiCore helmets are available to order from Madison B2B, or alternatively via your local sales agent.