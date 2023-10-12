KOO Eyewear unveils Alibi collection of road and gravel cycling sunglasses

Share Facebook

Italian brand KOO Eyewear, has announced the launch of its newest cycling-centric sunglass line: the Alibi collection.

Complete with both road cycling and mountain biking/gravel cycling-specific lenses, the Alibi line features a classic frame style for increased visibility and shorter arms that adapt to both male and female face shapes.

The design of the Alibi sunglasses was crafted to provide comfort during longer, more demanding rides for a secure and safe fit

Ylenia Battistello, KOO Eyewear marketing director, said: “The Alibi collection has a nostalgic appeal in its approach as it pulls inspiration from the smaller, sleeker framed cycling lenses of years past with the addition of technical updates for road and gravel sunglasses that perform exceptionally well both aesthetically and functionally.

“We are excited to welcome the Alibi collection into our core fleet of performance sunglasses to provide athletes with a product they can reach for with confidence each time they climb on to the saddle.”

Bringing a new approach to traditionally oversized cycling eyewear, the Alibi sunglasses feature a half-frame design for increased visibility, ventilation holes for breathability and fog prevention, along with interchangeable rubber nose pads.

Equipped with a Grilamid frame and a three-point lock system for shock resistance, the Alibi sunglasses create a streamlined fit with any helmet thanks to ergonomic temples.

A cylindrical polycarbonate lens by Zeiss offers clarity, allowing cyclists to focus on the path ahead.

The panoramic lens of the Alibi sunglasses is optimised for protection against UV rays, dust, and wind, allowing for outdoor rides in any weather condition.

The Alibi collection includes five colourways within its road biking selection and three different colourways within its MTB/gravel biking sunglass lineup.

Sunglasses with mirrored lenses retail for £170 and glasses with photochromic lenses retail for £200.

KOO Eyewear is distributed in the UK by VeloBrands.