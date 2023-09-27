Kenda strengthens bicycle market presence in UK and Eastern Europe with two appointments

Kenda, the global tyre manufacturer, has expanded its European sales activities into the UK and Ireland and Eastern Europe.

The two new sales managers, Pim Ramselaar and Robert Mrkos, will focus on expanding the company’s position in the OE and aftermarket in the UK and Ireland, and the OE market in Eastern Europe respectively.

Kenda is one of the world’s oldest and largest bicycle tyre manufacturers with distribution networks, manufacturing facilities and R&D teams both inside and outside of Europe.

In recent years, its American technical centre in Ohio has been strengthening the brand’s performance MTB and gravel portfolio.

Another development has been the micromobility Kwick Series and the Kwick Drumlin Cargo tyre, developed specifically for optimal e-cargo bicycle performance.

Ramselaar says he is eager to use his 10 years of experience with bicycle sales and brand management to take Kenda’s bicycle tyres to the UK bicycle market

Following his appointment, Ramselaar said: “Now is an exciting moment for Kenda. With a global rebranding process, a focused European set-up and new performance, leisure and commercial products, it is the perfect time for the brand to re-enter the UK.

“I am especially excited about Kenda’s solutions for the e-cargo sector, because that is something I am very passionate about.”

Robert Mrkos will use his three years of experience as a sales manager and network in the region to maintain and expand Kenda’s OE customer base in Eastern Europe.

Riko Vodan, sales and marketing director for Kenda Europe Bicycle, said: “Robert is dynamic, proactive and well-connected, which is why he is the perfect fit for the role.”

With a strengthened sales force, Kenda Europe will work proactively with partners across the UK and Eastern European bicycle supply chain to distribute and retail bicycle tyres and grow the brand.