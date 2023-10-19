Kenda re-enters UK market with new sales and marketing model

Kenda is approaching the UK Market with a new sales, import and marketing model

Last Month, Kenda Europe announced Pim Ramselaar as the UK sales manager for bicycle.

Ramselaar’s appointment is part of a formulated plan to re-enter the UK with a focused supply chain and market approach.

Kenda is one of the world’s leading bicycle tyre manufacturers and has produced bicycle tyres since its inception in 1962.

In addition to established offices and operations in the US, Asia and Europe, the company boasts a dedicated bicycle tyre development facility in Akron, Ohio.

In the UK, Kenda enjoyed a successful 40-year partnership with Moore Large until the distributor ceased its operations in March 2023.

Kenda has used its hiatus from the UK market to fortify a European growth strategy and execute a corporate rebranding. The appointment of Ramselaar as Kenda’s new UK Sales Manager positions them for re-entry into the UK market.

In addition to a dedicated Sales Manager for the UK, Kenda Europe’s new approach is focused on providing distributors with more flexibility and a UK-targeted marketing effort.

A cornerstone of the new approach is utilising partner company STARCO GB’s operations centre in Rugeley, North Birmingham to grant distributors more varied sourcing options.

The synergy of Kenda’s own global manufacturing setup and a UK-based operations site empowers sourcing based on smaller quantities and shorter timescales in addition to a direct-from-factory shipment model.

Another facet of the new strategy is the establishment of a UK-based sales office connected to European marketing resources.

Kenda will continue to collaborate with household names in the UK riding scene, such as Sam Reynolds and Tom Isted, while increasing brand reach to the UK trade and consumer base.

While the UK market approach is new, Kenda will continue to provide tyre solutions to well-known brands such as Frog, Scott and Carrera as well as e-cargo and Micromobility companies.

On the product front, Kenda will offer a range of tyres spanning different categories and price points.

Kenda’s American technical centre has bolstered its gravel and performance MTB portfolio with the Alluvium and Hellkat series, and recently developed the micromobility Kwick Series and the specialised e-cargo Kwick Drumlin tyre.

For more information, or to discuss supply arrangements, contact Pim Ramselaar at p.ramselaar@kendaeurope.com