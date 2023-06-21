Jorvik Tricycles invests £200,000 in new showroom, to open later this year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Jorvik Tricycles has announced a £200,000 investment in a new experience-led showroom that is set to open in Wheldrake, York later this year.

Following the success of his first base at Yorvale Business Park in the heart of York, Jorvik Tricycles founder James Walker open launch a bespoke 6,000 square foot showroom later this year.

The bespoke 6,000 square foot showroom, situated in Millfield Industrial Estate, is currently in the final stages of development and will feature a purpose-built indoor test riding track that mimics a real life road – kitted with traffic lights and a gravel pit to give customers the full experience of riding a Jorvik tricycle in the comfort of the showroom.

Alongside this, there will be fully furnished spaces for staff to welcome customers and chat about their requirements, and tea points for refreshments as well as plenty of space to display the Jorvik Tricycles range on raised plinths dotted throughout the space. Additional seating areas and a mezzanine floor complete the plans, which will also house office space for the Jorvik team.

Walker said: “Every decision has been made with the customer experience at the forefront. We believe our plans for the new showroom will make it unique in the UK – the indoor test facility allows customers to test ride all year round, no matter the weather, in a traffic free and safe environment. ”

Read more: Madison to distribute Slime tyre sealant and tubes in the UK and Ireland

The business, which sells, delivers, and services 11 different models, has seen tricycles rise in popularity across a range of age groups since the pandemic.

Walker set up Jorvik Tricycles nine years ago following his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which put the brakes on his personal independence. Desperate to help his father rediscover his freedom, he created a product that helped him discover a new, safe way of getting around.

Walker added: “The new showroom is a really exciting project. I can’t wait to see the test track being used. The best thing about a Jorvik Tricycle is that the proof is in the pudding – as soon as people try out a tricycle, they realise what the hype is about.”