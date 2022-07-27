Halfords offering rail commuters free e-bike loans, Brompton Bike Hire to be available for free during strikes

Share Facebook

Halfords is offering rail commuters affected by this week’s train disruptions the free use of an e-bike to get to work.

More than 40,000 railway workers who are members of the RMT union are staging a one-day strike today, 27th July, and about 5,500 train drivers are set to strike on Saturday 30th July.

Halfords launched a nationwide e-bike trial scheme in October 2021 at its UK stores, giving customers the chance to try an e-bike for free for six hours. Now, the company is pledging to offer any rail commuter with a valid season ticket one of its loan e-bikes on 27th and 30th July while the rail disruption is ongoing.

E-bikes will be provided on a first come first served basis, and are also subject to trial e-bike stock which is limited.

Commuters can enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder to check whether their local store offers trial e-bikes. They must then call or visit the store to check the availability of a bike and book. A £101 deposit will be taken when the bike is collected, which is refunded in full when the bike is returned.

Brompton Bike Hire has also announced that it is again offering free bike hire for the strike period. Customers will be able to get five days of free hire from 27th-31st July using the code STRIKE, then hire is £5 per day thereafter.

Riders need to download the app and register their details, click the settings button at the top right and enter the promo code Strike, and credit will then be added to their account.

Brompton Bike Hire can be used as a longer test ride, with hire fees up to £150 able to be redeemed against the purchase of a brand-new Brompton.

Halfords cycling director Paul Tomlinson said: “In June, millions of commuters faced travel misery following the rail disruption, which we saw dominate headlines. With the planned strikes this week, we know that this will cause significant problems for many, particularly for those who do not have the privilege of working at home.

“Once again, we are stepping up to offer our trial e-bikes to rail commuters who will be affected by the rail disruptions this week. Available to loan from 297 stores, our e-bikes will be available nationwide on a first come first served basis. E-bikes are not only fun, fast, and provide an ease of use, but they can take you to places you haven’t been before.

“The popularity of e-bikes has continued to boom over the past few years, offering a great alternative to traditional day to day transport methods – riders of all ages can tackle more challenging journeys, get to more places at a faster speed with less exertion, putting the fun back into regular journeys.”