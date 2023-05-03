Green Commute Initiative secures ISO 9001 certification

Share Facebook

Cycle to Work Scheme provider Green Commute Initiative (GCI) has announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The announcement is in addition to its existing ISO 27001:2013 certification, which it achieved in October 2020.

GCI seeks to improve the quality of its Cycle to Work offering and through the ISO 9001 standard, has put in place quality management principles which inform all activities at GCI.

This includes strengthening quality procedures, standardising operational practices, and the provision of exceptional customer service.

Its recent achievement of BikeBiz’s Retail Service of the Year is testament to this where GCI was praised by judges as “the best cycle scheme initiative available for all parties involved”.

Joanna Flint, GCI’s marketing director, said: “The team at GCI is committed to providing a first class customer experience that meets and exceeds expectations, as our unrivalled Trustpilot reviews will attest to.

“As part of this, we want our customers and suppliers to be assured that best practices are continually being enforced, monitored and improved upon.

“GCI’s adherence to both the ISO-9001 and ISO 27001 standards clearly illustrates this commitment”.

GCI already holds ISO 27001 certification which is the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems.

ISO standards are internationally agreed by experts. An ISO standard is essentially an internationally recognised way of doing something. It means that everyone follows the same set of guidelines no matter where they are based, resulting in a safer, more consistent end result.

GCI provides access to savings of 32% to 47% on any type of cycle through the Cycle to Work Scheme.

GCI is a not-for-profit social enterprise and is FCA authorised and regulated as well as HMRC compliant. It was the first provider to offer bikes over £1,000, helping to change the Department for Transport legislation.