Apidura publishes its first Impact Report

Apidura, the British bikepacking and adventure brand, has released its first impact report, detailing the efforts of the company to improve its sustainability.

The intention of the report is to provide a comprehensive, transparent account of how Apidura operates and the impact it has today.

It also details the actions the brand has been taking to improve its environmental and social performance, and the principles that will guide its future efforts.

On releasing the report, a statement from the company read: “At Apidura, we believe the journey toward a more sustainable future can not be an ‘add-on’ but must be central to the why and how of what we do.

“We believe that actions are more important than words and, while we believe that setting goals is essential, our focus in this report is on providing transparency regarding action and results, building awareness and understanding, and setting the stage for further progress.”

Highlights of the report include:

Insight into CO2e impact of product creation.

Impact of Repair service and Revive programme.

Insight into philosophy of ‘Conscious consumption’, including ‘No discounts, No Seasonality’.

Covers elimination of harmful PFAs from the product line.

Tori Fahey, Apidura founder, said: “Apidura was founded with a set of rules designed to allow us to pursue our mission; challenging industry norms and charting a new path with a goal to create the greatest possible good with the least possible harm.

“This included pursuing design principles that focus upon improving product performance — as well as maximising longevity — as a means of minimising consumption. It also included taking a clear stand against aggressive marketing, impulse consumption and the pursuit of endless growth as guiding principles.

“We believe that what we choose to do is as important as what we choose not to do.”

To read the report in full, click here