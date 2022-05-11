Felix Jahn announced as new CSR manager at Schwalbe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Felix Jahn has been announced as the new corporate social responsibility (CSR) manager at Schwalbe.

All current and new projects will now be consolidated into the newly created position under the direct control of Jahn. The 30-year-old has known the company since childhood and is a member of the entrepreneurial family – he is the grandson of company founder Ralf Bohle, nephew of current managing director Frank Bohle and son of Holger Jahn, who is responsible for Schwalbe’s operations.

Felix Jahn completed his Master’s degree in International Management at King’s College in London and over the years has become familiar with Schwalbe’s business operations from a wide variety of perspectives. Through several stays with production partner Hung-A in Indonesia and Vietnam, he built up an intensive understanding of the production and value chain of bicycle tyres and bicycle inner tubes.

He expanded his perspective through an internship of several months in the operational business at Schwalbe. Most recently, he was responsible for the development of sustainable products and the Fair Rubber project as a product manager in the Urban/Trekking/E-Bike division since 2019.

“Our self-image is to comprehensively fulfil our responsibility for people and nature,” said Frank Bohle. “To underline this, we have newly created the position of CSR manager. Due to his experience, Felix Jahn has a comprehensive view of the company and brings a strong understanding of our products and their production. At the same time, we are naturally excited to pass on responsibility to the next generation.”

“Schwalbe is a big part of my identity,” added Felix Jahn. “By transferring this task, I feel a very intense trust from my family. The role of CSR manager combines my personal passion for living and acting as sustainably as possible with Schwalbe’s self-image of living responsibility as a company. I have many exciting tasks ahead of me and am very proud to be able to fill this position.”

Read more: See.Sense’s Irene McAleese announced as finalist in Amazon Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards

Jahn successfully completed several months of advanced training in sustainability management at the University of Cambridge as additional preparation for his new position. With his CSR team, he is focusing on the following projects: “Among other things, we will tackle three tasks: creating more transparency in our supply chains, expanding our recycling systems across Europe, and surveying our CO2 emissions and introducing measures to reduce them. We have already taken many steps – but it is also clear that there is still a long way to go.”