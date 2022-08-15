Evans Cycles to be official retailer for the 2022 Tour of Britain

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles is to operate as the official retailer for the 2022 Tour of Britain.

The Tour of Britain will take place between 4th-11th September 2022, with eight stages. Starting in Aberdeen before making its way south and finishing on the Isle of Wight, the competition will pass a number of key Evans Cycles stores along the way.

Managing director for Evans Cycles, Russell Merry, said: “The Tour of Britain is not only the biggest cycling race in the country, it is the UK’s largest free spectator event – attracting more than a million fans to the roadside annually. We are thrilled to be on the bill for 2022.

“High profile events like these not only promote the sport and get more people interested in everyday cycling – they play an important part in inspiring the next generation of riders. It’s an honour to be a part of it.”

The omnichannel partnership includes Evans Cycles branding featuring at key points throughout the race and on the finish gantry clock as well as highlights – video sponsorship, digital advertising and social asset rights. There will also be in-store activations with Evans Cycles window takeovers and point-of-sale marketing.

Miles Rose, commercial director from the Tour of Britain, said: “Evans Cycles is a British institution in cycling and has played a key role in getting more people on bikes over the last 100 years. We are proud to finally announce them as the Official Retailer for the Tour of Britain 2022 and look forward to a great event next month.”

Read more: SunGod: “‘Momentum’ for us signifies the changes that are happening in women’s cycling”

High street cycling retailer Evans Cycles has over 1,000 employees, 250 fully qualified mechanics, over 70 stores and a large e-commerce website. It stocks over 40,000 products from the world’s biggest cycling brands including Specialized, Trek, Brompton and Cannondale.

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence from the calendar, the Tour of Britain is British Cycling’s premier road cycling event, held annually across eight days in September.