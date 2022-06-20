Evans Cycles announces new store openings in Leeds and Stafford

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has announced two new store openings, one in Leeds which opened on 17th June, and one in Stafford which will open on 22nd June.

Evans Cycles were previously based in Leeds Station but has relocated to a new larger store on Infirmary Street, while the store opening in Stafford will be the first branch within the town. To mark the opening, both stores will be running an opening offer of an extra 20% off all bikes in store.

The Leeds store will cover 2,041 square feet and stock 100 bikes across multiple disciplines, including road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands including Cannondale, Trek, Brompton, Raleigh and its own Pinnacle brand. Clothing and accessories will also be available from brands such as Endura, Fox, Kalas, and Giro.

The Stafford store, covering 1,738 square feet, will have 75 bikes accessible on the shop floor across a range of disciplines and brands. Both will have a fully equipped workshop so local residents can have their bikes fixed by one of Evans’ expert mechanics.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “Our shops are always at the heart of the business and it’s fantastic news to welcome both the relocation to a larger premises of our Leeds store and an entirely new one in Stafford.

“These openings highlight our commitment towards elevating the bricks and mortar side of the business so we can continue to support and encourage the rising number of cyclists of all abilities across the UK.

“As the national retailer of choice for premium brands, we’re able to offer our customers a great selection of bikes, clothing and accessories along with accessible workshops and friendly teams.

“From first time riders and regular commuters, to off road adventurers and road cyclists, we want everyone to feel part of the cycling community and ‘Enjoy the Ride’”.

Read more: A whirlwind year: Cycling UK on its recent campaigns and winning last year’s Cycle Advocacy Award

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Leeds store are:

– Monday to Saturday: 9am to 6pm

– Sunday: 10:00am to 5:00pm

– Bank Holidays: Opening hours may vary

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Stafford store are:

– Monday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm

– Sunday: 10:00am to 5:00pm

– Bank Holidays: Opening hours may vary