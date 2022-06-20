Brompton Bike Hire available for £1 during rail strikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton Bike Hire has announced that it is offering free bike hire to help keep the country moving during the upcoming rail strikes, taking place this week on 21st, 23rd and 25th June.

Customers will be able to join as a member for just £1 and get five days of free hire using the code STRIKE. Hire is then £5 per day thereafter.

The RMT last week confirmed three separate days of planned rail strikes across the UK. “In the past few weeks, discussions have been taking place at senior level with Network Rail, Train Operators and London Underground,” said an RMT statement. “Despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.

“It has to be re-stated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory Government to cut £4 billion of funding from our transport systems – £2 billion from national rail and £2 billion from Transport for London.”

Brompton Bike Hire was set up in 2011 and now has nearly 70 docks UK-wide. It can be used as a longer test ride, with hire fees up to £150 able to be redeemed against the purchase of a brand-new Brompton.

On Tuesday 21st June, up to 50,000 workers across Network Rail and London Underground plan to strike. This will then be followed by an expected 40,000 rail operators walking out on both Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th June, however, this will not affect London Underground.

“We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit,” continued the RMT. “We call on our members to stand firm, support the action, mount the pickets and demonstrate their willingness to fight for workplace justice.”

Read more: Evans Cycles announces new store openings in Leeds and Stafford

For more information on Brompton Bike Hire, or to sign-up, visit bromptonhire.com. Riders can find their nearest docking station here. The offer ends at 11:59pm on Friday 24th of June. All Brompton Bike Hire Terms and Conditions apply.