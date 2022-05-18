Evans Cycles announces new store opening in Keighley

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has announced a brand new store opening in Keighley, West Yorkshire, and will be marking the opening with an offer of 20% off all bikes in store.

Covering 6,000 square feet, the new store will stock 150 bikes across multiple disciplines, including road, MTB hybrid, electric and kids bikes, from brands including Cannondale, Brompton, Raleigh and Evans’ own Pinnacle brand.

Clothing and accessories will also be available from brands such as Endura, Fox, Kalas, and Giro. The store will also have a fully equipped workshop.

Matthew Atkinson, head of strategy at Evans Cycles, said: “Our shops are always at the heart of our business and it’s fantastic to be opening in Keighley. This new store highlights our continued commitment towards expanding the bricks and mortar side of the business so we can support the rising number of cyclists of all abilities across the UK.

“As the national retailer of choice for premium brands, we’re able to offer our customers a great selection of bikes, clothing and accessories along with accessible workshops and friendly teams. We guarantee you a warm Yorkshire welcome in store.

“From first time riders and regular commuters, to off road adventurers and road cyclists, we want everyone to feel part of the cycling community and ‘Enjoy the Ride’.”

Keighley is located in the heart of the South Pennines. The council is actively working on plans to make cycling and walking safer, better and more attractive within the town, Evans Cycles said it hopes to support this initiative by fulfilling all the communities’ cycling needs.

This store opening marks further growth of the bricks and mortar side of Evans Cycles, which earlier this month announced a new store opening in Aberdeen.

Opening times for the new Evans Cycles Keighley store are:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 7pm

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 10:30am to 4:30pm

Bank Holidays: Opening hours may vary