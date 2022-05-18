Cycling UK’s Manchester free e-bike loan scheme books up within hours

Share Facebook

A new government-backed scheme for free e-bike loans launched by Cycling UK has been fully booked within hours of going live.

‘Cycling made e-asy’ launched on 12th May to help the nation try e-cycling and accelerate a shift to active travel. Over 110 bookings were made in Manchester within two hours.

The scheme allows people to enjoy loans of a huge range of e-cycles from top brands, including adapted e-cycles and cargo bikes. Over the coming months, Cycling UK is planning to roll out the scheme in four other possible locations including Leicester, Luton & Dunstable, Hull and Sheffield.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “The fact that we’ve had such a strong interest in Cycling made e-asy is a testament to the appetite for e-cycles in Manchester.

“This unique scheme gives participants free loans of e-cycles and will remove many perceived barriers, which may have otherwise held them back. We hope that this helps them to make changes to their travel habits.”

The scheme was made possible after the Department for Transport committed up to £8 million to cycling projects from 2022-2023. The plan is to quadruple the number of e-cycles available in Manchester over the coming months. People can join the waiting list at www.cyclinguk.org/cycling- made-e-asy.

The e-cycle programme delivers part of the Prime Minister’s Cycling and Walking Plan (Gear Change) to boost cycling and walking, with a vision for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030.

Cycling UK will use its existing local community network of over 400 community cycling organisations to engage with underrepresented groups and non-regular cyclists to deliver high quality, inclusive activities. Its behaviour change programmes engage with an average of 51% non-regular cyclists and 27% minority ethnic groups year on year.

Confirmed Cycling made e-asy partners supporting the delivery include Evans Cycles, Raleigh Bikes, Specialized, Tier Mobility, Islabikes, Cycling Projects, Bikeworks, Fusion Media, Modeshift, Cyclescheme, Cycle Confident, Big Issue e-bikes, Bicycle Association, Transport for Quality of Life.