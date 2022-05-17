Cadence Performance taking control of Giant St Paul’s

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cadence Performance has announced it is taking control of Giant St Paul’s, based in the heart of London.

Cadence said it looks forward to bringing the St Paul’s team into the Cadence family of four existing stores – Crystal Palace, Radlett, Twickenham and Shoreham-by-Sea.

“Our relationship with the team at Giant UK is incredibly strong and this acquisition will help the partnership continue to flourish,” said a statement. “We are hugely excited to start working together to deliver the customer service levels and specialist services that Cadence has become known for over the years.”

Cadence said it is seeing sales of e-bikes and other commuting options growing each week, and the location will enable it to showcase the very best from Giant, Liv, Momentum and Cadex.

It is also inheriting a driven sales and workshop team, strong e-commerce offering through H2 Gear and has the potential to grow bike fitting and coaching. Other Cadence services will be introduced, which it currently offers to customers in its other locations.

“When you enter the St Paul’s store the airy, double height ceiling, has a real sense of space and a relaxed atmosphere,” said Cadence Performance. “This space offers us an exciting venue to engage local workers and the wider cycling community with fitness classes, yoga, Pilates and other health and wellbeing opportunities.”

In addition, the central London location gives Cadence space to host product launches, talks, interviews and films from the cycling community, whilst being a great starting point for led rides.

Read more: 133 Merida bikes stolen from container at Fleet Services

Cadence Performance stores are cycling hubs for every level of cyclist. The first store was opened in Crystal Place and Cadence has since expanded to a further three in Radlett, Twickenham and Shoreham-by-Sea, along with the launch of its comprehensive website.