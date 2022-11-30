Cycling creative agency Conductor launches new website 

Share Facebook

Cycling design and creative agency Conductor has launched a new website, after celebrating a ‘record-breaking year’ for the Brighton-based firm.

Conductor, a creative agency specialising in the cycling sector, was founded in 2014 by MJ Jackson and Jonathan Davies, both with experience in branding and design.

The company offers a variety of services, ranging from brand strategy to digital marketing campaigns.

Recent work has included the new Whyte e-160 MTB and a campaign with British premium clothing brand Le Col.

Co-founder Jonathan Davies said: “2022 has been a fantastic year for the studio. We set up Conductor as we saw an opportunity to support world-class cycling brands with highly creative work that focuses on quality of concept and design execution. The work we’ve produced shows that through creativity and collaboration, our clients can excite and engage their audiences and ultimately drive sales and brand awareness.”

Conductor’s website now features the most recent projects, including the collaboration with Le Col to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Sir Bradley Wiggins’ Tour de France victory and Olympic gold in 2012.

The campaign used Wiggins’ own words along with iconic images from 2012 to promote the range of Le Col jerseys.

For the launch of the Whye e-160, Conductor orchestrated a launch film that aimed to tackle stereotypes and raise the profile of the versatile e-MTB.

Fellow co-founder MJ Jackson added: “We continually strive to develop exceptional work for our clients, to help them solve business challenges with creative solutions. Although the new site is a celebration of our latest work, we’re already working on many exciting new projects and 2023 is already shaping up to be very exciting.”

You can view all the work here – https://www.conductorstudio.com/projects.

Earlier this year, bike brand Swift appointed Conductor as part of its UK expansion, also relocating its headquarters to the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub.