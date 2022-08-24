Cycle apparel brand Moment launches first collection

Share Facebook

New cycle apparel brand, Moment, has launched its first collection of British-designed and Italian-made kit.

The brand said it represents those that feel “jaded with today’s mainstream definition of cycling – to ride hard, suffer more and chase segments”. Moment represents those that seek escapism, adventure and the disconnect, said the brand.

Designed in Britain, Moment cycling apparel is manufactured in Italy using Italian fabrics. The Disconnect collection includes recycled material jerseys meeting the Global Recycled Standard and cargo bibshorts built for exploring, with colourways that are identical for both women and men.

Angus King, founder of Moment, said: “As it is for many riders, cycling is a place for me to disconnect from everyday life. However, training hard, increasing my FTP and showcasing a better average speed has added additional pressure for me which made riding feel like a must do more than a want to.

“I soon realised that most brands glorified this and it simply wasn’t for me as a rider. It’s taken nine months to bring this creative project to life and I’m incredibly excited to share Moment.

“A reminder that the enjoyment of cycling cannot be quantified. Moment is for those proud to ride at any pace in quality fabrics designed for road, gravel and more.”

The development of the apparel brand comes with six years of experience in the industry with King having spent three years at British Cycling and a further three split across Bikmo and Cycling Insight. Moment is based in Chester and ships domestically and overseas across Europe.

Moment’s jerseys are made from material meeting the Global Recycled Standard (ICA-GRS-19-1089) and its clothing packaging is plastic free and accessory postal bags are 100% recycled plastic. The brand also commits to shipping carbon neutral by funding solutions with the potential to reverse climate change in partnership with Shopify Planet.