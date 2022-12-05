Creative content specialist 4Season Collective appoints David Sear as project and account manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Creative content specialist 4Season Collective has appointed David Sear to the role of project and account manager.

4Season Collective is the agency chosen by the likes of Canyon, Lapierre, Vitus and Skins, and specialises in the production of content for cyclists and outdoor brands.

The agency says Sear, who has previously been head of travel at Pannier.cc and then marketing manager at Stanton Bikes, understands the business and aims to bring increased capacity to develop work for clients.

Sear said: “I’m excited to get stuck in at 4Season and see what we can do together. With my background in the travel sector, I’m looking forward to finding new destinations for the agency and the brands which chose to work with us. I’m very pleased to begin working with Bruce and his amazing team“.

4Season strategy director Bruce Dalton said: “David brings operational and insight to strengthen our team, his knowledge in MTB and the travel industry will help unlock more for our clients as we continue to deliver class leading productions and communications.”

Read more: Cycle insurer Bikmo announces three new members joining its board

Established in 2017, 4Season Collective is a full-service outdoor and sports-focused agency that ‘puts people before profit’.

The creative team headed by Jack Chevell continues to capture everything from launching lightweight e-category bikes for Lapierre through to exclusives with Tour de France champion Annemeike Van Vleuten.

It works primarily in the outdoors delivering great creative to its global clients. Dalton said: “I grew up cycling and walking in the Peak District. That connection with the region and the outdoors is what drove me to set up 4Season Collective. To be able to work in the outdoor industry and share that passion with clients and colleagues is fantastic.

“As an agency, we’re able to bring our collective outdoors experience and interests to bear on all our creative and marketing output to give clients an authentic, carefully considered product.”

For more information or to discuss a solution with 4Seasoncollective, please send an email to

Dave@4seasoncollective.com.