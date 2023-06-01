Chicken Cyclekit offers dealers training to support Campagnolo Super Record Wireless launch

Share Facebook

To support the launch of the new Campagnolo wireless groupset, Chicken Cyclekit is offering their dealer network the complete support and technical expertise at the home of Campagnolo in the UK.

The distributor will be offering its customers Campagnolo training hosted at Chicken Cyclekit headquarters, as well as locations across the country to cater for shops throughout the UK.

Dealers can become a destination for Campagnolo in their area by allowing customers to try the new groupset, along with the new Hyperon wheelset available at special Campagnolo dealer pricing.

New and exclusive point of sale and staff uniforms will be available for those who buy into the new groupset, to cement the commitment that Chicken Cyclekit has to its Campagnolo customers.

The new Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset is the Italian brand’s flagship groupset.

The 12-speed groupset sees Campagnolo ditch its signature thumb shifter in favour of a two button system located behind the brake lever.

The brand also says farewell to rim brakes with the new premium system only available with hydraulic disc brakes.

The Super Record is available in 2x gearing only and there are three cassette options, all starting with a smaller 10t cog, 10-25, 10-27 and 10-29.

The crankset features arms made from carbon fibre with a titanium axle. Its three options are 50/34, 48/32 and 45/29-tooth.

The cranks are available in 165, 170, 172.5 and 175mm lengths, with a Q-factor of 147.5mm.

Campagnolo is also using its ProTech bottom bracket system with its own Ultra Smooth ceramic bearings.

The Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset has an RRP of £4,499

Any retailers interested in stocking the product or taking part in the training should contact their CCK area manager.

Alternatively, phone the sales office and speak to Charlie Smith on 01525 381347 to secure your order.