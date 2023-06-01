Boost seeks new retail partners as London buses advertising campaign launches

Share Facebook

Boost Bikes, the UK founded and owned manufacturer of the Boost conversion system, is preparing to launch a major advertising campaign on London buses to encourage more people to get off the bus and onto their bikes.

The British brand is now inviting more retailers and IBDs to stock its Boost system in anticipation of customer demand.

Boost says it is the first conversion system to go “mainstream” on public advertising to reach an audience who may not have considered that conversion was an option.

The company already has a network of more than 100 UK partner bike shops and is growing quickly with plans to expand internationally.

Boost is now looking for more bike shops in the London area to support the campaign so that customers can easily find a nearby shop.

Nick Bailey, founder of Boost, said: “Customers quickly understand that our Boost technology, fitted by a local bike shop, is an absolute no-brainer to upgrade the bike they already have.

“Our neat, straightforward system with the authority and expertise of local bike shops has already led to tens of thousands of pounds of extra income for local bike shops and we’re just getting started.”

E-bikes continue to be hugely desirable and, as a result of growing demand, Boost has managed to increase sales by over 50% every month-on-month since January.

Converting a good quality bike at a shop with a Boost system costs £695 against at least £1,500 for an entry level branded bike.

In a recent interview with BikeBiz, Bailey explained his desire to work with bike shops as he believes the system is best installed by bike shops who can offer an after-sale support system as well.

Boost has invested in significant levels of UK stock so bike shops do not have to commit a long time ahead, and trade packs are available for delivery in under two weeks.

For more information email trade@boostbike.uk or visit boostbike.uk .