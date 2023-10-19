Brompton releases new colours for 2024 range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton has released its new collection of colours for 2024.

With its simplified lines product system, the range further develops Brompton’s strategy of giving each line its own unique identity, by adding new colourway options to the P Line and Electric P Line models, and expanding the range of colours available to the C Line and Electric C Line range.

The P Line and P Line Electric add four new choices which include: Lunar Ice, Bronze Sky, Bolt Blue Lacquer and Flame Lacquer.

Across C Line and Electric C Line, the new colourways include: Yuzu Lime, Dune Sand and Ocean Blue

Brompton’s full lineup includes:

A Line: The Brompton folding bike with a one-size-fits-all spec. Ready-to-ride with a handmade steel frame and three hub gears tuned for city riding.

C Line: The original Brompton folding bike. With a steel frame, handmade in London, the C Line is the most customisable Brompton model, available in Urban and Explore options (two gears and six gears respectively).

Electric C Line: The most compact folding e-bike.

P Line: The smoother, more portable folding bike featuring a handbuilt titanium and steel frame and best-in-class componentry.

Electric P Line: The most compact folding e-bike, made even lighter thanks to a handbuilt titanium and steel frame and best-in-class componentry.

T Line: The lightest Brompton ever made with a handbuilt titanium frame and custom-design carbon components.

Earlier this year, Brompton also partnered with Bear Grylls to launch the Brompton Beyond x Bear Grylls C Line Explore.

The bike comes standard with a special edition 17L backpack and 1L pouch that fit securely onto the bike. Both are fully waterproof with a roll top design and can be purchased separately from the bike.

Read more: Bikmo raises £3.4 million to accelerate European expansion and product innovation

Available in a Moss Green, Mushroom Grey and Adventure Orange finish, the 6-speed bike features a Brooks C1 All Weather Saddle and Schwalbe Marathon Racer Tanwall tyres.

The new 2024 selection of bikes are available now on www.brompton.com, in Brompton Junction stores, and in global Brompton Accredited Retailers.