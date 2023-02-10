British outdoor brand Rab launches its first adventure cycling range 

The iconic British outdoor brand Rab has announced the launch of its first adventure cycling range.

Called the Cinder range, Rab’s cycling offering has been designed with 40 years of experience in outdoor apparel, according to the brand, and aims to offer versatility and reliability for off-road riding.

Cinder, due to land in the spring, includes 31 styles for men and women, and features award-winning waterproofs and sophisticated layering to offer body temperature regulation.

Tim Fish, product director for Rab parent company Equip Outdoor technologies, said: “Off road cycling adventures require immense versatility. Dealing with terrain, pace, and fickle weather. We have over 40 years of knowledge and experience crafting clothing and equipment to manage these conditions. This season we’re introducing a new cycling collection, combining that experience with a finely tuned fit to enable adventure and exploration.”

The Cinder range includes the Cinder Phantom jacket, for both men and women – an ultralight waterproof jacket that weighs less than 100g.

Phantom is packable and breathable, with a silicone grip drop hem, and a frame attachable stuff sack.

Rab’s Cinder Kinetic jacket is a stretch waterproof jacket, built with a three-layer fabric for all conditions.

The new Cinder Bibs, Cargo and Liner Shorts use the Elastic Interface® gravel specific chamois. After extensive field trials and lab research, this chamois was chosen as it suited the needs of a wide demographic of users offering consistent and enduring comfort over distance, days, and all terrain. Lightweight, breathable, and secure, it is built with a mixed cell structure for unmatched elastic recovery.

Rab was founded in 1981 by rock climber and mountaineer Rab Carrington as a hand-made sleeping bag brand.

The brand is now synonymous with outdoor pursuits in the UK, offering a selection of apparel and accessories for hiking and climbing.