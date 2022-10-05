British lifestyle sportswear brand Proviz appoints new expert senior team, announces rebrand

Share Facebook

Lifestyle sportswear brand Proviz has announced the appointment of a new senior team and rebrand.

The new senior team consists of chairman, Tim Patten – former executive board of TM Lewin and CFO Walker Hunter – previously Adidas, alongside head of marketing, Sue Ritzdorf – previously Simba Sleep.

E-commerce manager, Justin Brown – previously Park Cameras, head of wholesale, Angus Williams – previously Pure Electric, head of product design, Dan Craven, and head of customer experience, Tracy Trew have also joined the business.

The appointments will aim to push forward the Proviz rebrand, including the launch of a new website, built on PWA technology to enable growth from both a technical and content standpoint.

Proviz said it invested heavily into the rebrand, working with brand creative, D2C e-commerce agency, WeAreEleven and Sane Seven as photographers. The rebrand showcases a focus on the product and technology within the product and allows this to “shine brighter”.

Proviz has also recently appointed a new performance marketing agency, Open Partners, to look after media buying activities, with plans to drive efficient growth this year and expand into new channels such as TV, radio, digital and OOH next year.

Anthony Langly-Smith, co-CEO of Proviz, said: “In a post-Covid world, there is such a huge appetite for getting outdoors, combined with the huge investments governments globally are making into micromobility and cycling infrastructures.

“The recent investment provides us an opportunity to really scale Proviz internationally, invest in our team and infrastructure as well as continue to innovate in this rapidly growing space.”

The senior team and rebrand hope to fuel the business as it looks to grow in all directions, with a focus on becoming a global leader in the market. International expansion is one key target area of growth, with future plans to include expanding further in the USA and Canada, Germany and Northern Europe.

Growth plans also see technical developments in place, with a goal to increase reflective subtlety in daylight, whilst maintaining the same level of visibility at night.

The brand is also looking to expand into newer markets such as e-bike and e-scooter clothing. It is looking to incorporate its signature reflective technology with more insulation for the less physically-demanding form of transport, as well as an opportunity to increase the level of style without compromising the functionality of the products.

As part of its advancement strategy, Proviz has recently completed a £5 million investment into the business, including £2 million from The Ravenscroft Group and £3 million from existing shareholders and new private investors.