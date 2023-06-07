British Independent Retailers Association acquires ACT

Share Facebook

The British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) has announced a merger with the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT).

A spokesperson for BIRA described this as “a significant milestone for both organisations”.

This strategic union brings together more than 1,000 independent retailers, fostering a united group of more than 5,000 retailers encompassing diverse sectors such as cycle shops, pet shops and independent department stores.

The enlarged group aims to stand as a “true reflection” of the independent retail sector in the UK, poised to propel independent retailers toward success with its combined resources and expertise.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of BIRA, said: “We are delighted to have ACT as part of our group. We have a lot in common, not least that our members are independent retailers working very hard in the most difficult circumstances for small businesses.

“Together we have the skill and services to support these retailers and an even stronger voice when discussing high street policies with the various government departments.”

By joining forces, BIRA anticipates unlocking further growth opportunities and encouraging collaboration within the cycling sector for all of its members.

Despite the challenges faced by the retail industry, including the rising cost of living crisis impacting consumer spending, BIRA says it remains committed to supporting independent retailers.

With the inclusion of ACT’s retailers, BIRA says it has not only expanded its membership base but also consolidated its position as “the foremost advocate and representative for independent retailers across the United Kingdom”.

BIRA offers a range of services to its members, including business development advice, legal and human resources support, training opportunities, and exclusive deals and discounts.

By extending these benefits to ACT members, BIRA seeks to strengthen the retail community and develop an environment that fosters growth and success.