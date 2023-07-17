Brink to open new store at Phoenix Bike Park

Share Facebook

Mountain bike specialist Brink is set to open a new store later this month, housed at the Phoenix Bike Park.

Located close to Newmarket and Thetford Forest, Phoenix Bike Park has gained popularity amongst newcomers and experienced mountain bikers alike and is now one of the leading bike parks in the country.

The Brink Collective team will be bringing its signature Brink style to the park, offering a range of the best bikes, clothing, accessories and workshop facilities around as well as providing the opportunity for rentals.

Stocked brands will include Santa Cruz, Specialized, Marin, Ohlins, Helfare and many more.

Ste Simms, Brink Collective director and former World Cup level 4x racer, said: “Opening a bike shop is a lot like racing World Cup level 4x. You’ve got to get the snap out of the gate, elbow the competition at every turn and then sprint hard for the finish line.

“We will be working closely with the Phoenix bike park team and we are excited to explore the endless possibilities for expansion, events and collaborative opportunities that this new venture brings.”

Brink has been operating from their HQ near Chicksands Bike Park for eight years and this new venture should build on the specialist MTB retailers current success.

To celebrate the opening of their second site, Brink will be hosting a launch party on Saturday, July 29, at Phoenix Bike Park. Attendees are invited to take their bike to hit the trails between burgers and beers.

Brink opened their first location in October 2015, taking a previously dilapidated barn just north of Chicksands Bike Park near Bedford and transforming it into a retail and workshop space.

In 2020, the team added a distribution arm to their business by launching Apex, initially to support mountain bike workshop Plush.

Apex now stocks well-known brands such as DyedBro frame protection, Ohlins Suspension, Sensus grips, Mountain Flow lubes, MTB Hopper ramps and VHS Slapper Tape.