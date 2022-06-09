Bikepacking innovator Tailfin releases new V-Mount system

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bristol-based bikepacking brand Tailfin has released its latest innovation, a bag system designed for bikes without dedicated mounts.

The V-Mount Packs, released on Thursday, 9th June, are aimed at riders looking for a hassle-free system, as the product fits directly onto the frame without damaging the paintwork.

Initially designed for mountain bikes, Tailfin has also released a smaller size pack, which will work with road and gravel geometry bikes.

The V-Mount system is a patented design, which consists of an aluminium base plate, and a removable soft rubber boot. Using an angled channel, hence the V in the name, allows the pack to cradle frame tubing. The grippy removable rubber boot then helps secure the packs to the frame without slipping.

Each V-Mount Pack has two V-Mounts, individually adjustable, which allows for the packs to be fitted to a variety of tubing shapes.

Tailfin, founded by inventor Nick Broadbent in 2015, specialises in high-performance technical bikepacking equipment. It’s most famous product is the unique and lightweight carbon racks for bike bags, which can be attached to variety of bikes.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017, Tailfin began the search for trade distribution, but now has instead opted to focus on the direct-to-consumer model.

Read more: Upgrade Bikes to cease being UK distributor for Pivot Cycles from 1st July

V-Mount Packs product specification: