Bikepacking innovator Tailfin releases new V-Mount system

Bristol-based bikepacking brand Tailfin has released its latest innovation, a bag system designed for bikes without dedicated mounts.
The V-Mount Packs, released on Thursday, 9th June, are aimed at riders looking for a hassle-free system, as the product fits directly onto the frame without damaging the paintwork.
Initially designed for mountain bikes, Tailfin has also released a smaller size pack, which will work with road and gravel geometry bikes.
The V-Mount system is a patented design, which consists of an aluminium base plate, and a removable soft rubber boot. Using an angled channel, hence the V in the name, allows the pack to cradle frame tubing. The grippy removable rubber boot then helps secure the packs to the frame without slipping.
Each V-Mount Pack has two V-Mounts, individually adjustable, which allows for the packs to be fitted to a variety of tubing shapes.
Tailfin, founded by inventor Nick Broadbent in 2015, specialises in high-performance technical bikepacking equipment. It’s most famous product is the unique and lightweight carbon racks for bike bags, which can be attached to variety of bikes.
After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017, Tailfin began the search for trade distribution, but now has instead opted to focus on the direct-to-consumer model.
V-Mount Packs product specification:
- Two sizes, 1.7 and 3 litre – The 1.7L is designed around road and gravel Q-factor. 3L for MTB Q-factor.
- Fully waterproof construction.
- Easy access roll-top opening even whilst mounted, without disturbing the V-Mounts.
- V-Mounts, the internal rigid frame and dedicated Tailfin Cargo Straps create total stability for incredible performance. Eliminating slip and avoiding frame finish damage.
- Adjustable mounting positions for a custom fit.
- Rigid internal 6061-T6 aluminium frame.
- Modular, serviceable design
- 420D fabric on all high wear areas,
- Five year, no quibble warranty
- Crash replacement warranty
- Ship parts anywhere in the world service
- Weight limit: 3kg
- Weight: 1.7L – 210g, 3L – 277g
- Pricing: 1.7L – £60/$75/€75, 3L – £70/$85/€85