BikeBiz’s guide to the latest workshop tools and cleaning

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest workshop tools and cleaning from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Unior, Park Tool, Birzman, Jagwire and more

This guide first appeared in the October edition of BikeBiz magazine

Brand: Rowasher

Product: Rowasher Mobile

Distributor: Rozone

Fastest clean for bikes with the eco-friendly Rowasher. Excellent cleaning performance on parts, frames and wheels. Up to 50% faster than spray and rag cleaning method. Increase revenue with quicker servicing time and faster throughput. Cheaper than using off-the-shelf products. User and environmentally friendly – contains no harmful solvents and no vapours

RRP: Ready to use with three month supply £1,365.00 + vat

Brand: Unior

Product: Master Workbench

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Master Workbench is a fully equipped workstation for basic and detailed bike repairs. Workbench includes two tool chest units with sum of fifteen drawers and a 2050mm long hard wooden top. Seven drawers are full of tools, stored in a compact high quality foam tray. Set includes a fully equipped truing stand and an IRONGATOR, a vice with quick moving system.

RRP: £9,999.99

Brand: Birzman

Product: Birzman Studio Tool Box

Distributor: Silverfish UK

A collection of 37 carefully selected pieces from Birzman’s portfolio of high performance tools (DNA), all in a heavy-duty PE case with blow-moulded pallets offering protection and sleek organisation.

Ideal for the seasoned professional or for those just starting to build their tool collection, offering everything they need to maintaining their, or someone else’s bike.

RRP: £499.99

Brand: Topeak

Product: T-Hex Speed Wrench Set

Distributor: Extra UK

The Topeak T-Hex Speed Wrench Set is a Pro quality, hardened steel hex wrenches set designed for efficient and precise fastening. Hex heads on each end of the handle provide additional positions while a speed sleeve adds speed with efficiency and the sliding T-handle imparts additional leverage. Included tool holder perfectly positions each wrench for easy access and clutter free storage.

RRP: £139.99

Brand: Wera Tools

Product: Bicycle Set 4 Colour Coded Hex & Torx L-Keys Set 9pcs

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

The Ball Head end of each L-Key makes it easy to use these Keys in hard-to-reach areas of your bike. These L-Keys also feature Wera’s Hex-Plus technology, which means the tool has a greater contact area with the screw. This prevents the screw from damage (being rounded out) over time, and additionally the greater contact surface area allows you to apply up to 20% more torque. Hex-Plus tools fit every standard hexagon screw socket you might find on a bicycle.

RRP: £56.99

Brand: Unior

Product: Master Link Pliers

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Master Link pliers are made out of premium flex plus carbon steel and have a chrome plated surface finish to standard ISO 1456:2009. This tool is suitable for use by anyone from a professional mechanic to a newbie. They are for commonly used chains with master link, SRAM Powerlink or the KMC Missing Link. After chain use and due to mud and rust, it can be impossible to remove the master link with only your hands. With Unior 1720/2DP Master Link pliers, removal of the master link is easy

RRP: £21.99

Brand: Praxis

Product: Bottom Bracket Tools

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

With so many bike companies now speccing Praxis cranks and bottom brackets as standard across their ranges, it makes sense to equip the bike retailer’s workshop with genuine Praxis bottom bracket tools – and the complete range is now available from Upgrade Bikes. The latest selection includes M30 wrench, the M30/28 two-pack, the M35 tool, and a T47 tool. Manufactured from quality materials, Praxis BB workshop tools are dependable for professional use, time after time.

RRP: From £20

Brand: Park Tool

Product: BKM-1.2

Distributor: Madison

As a one-stop kit to bleed pretty much every major brand of disc brake, the Park Tool BKM-1.2 makes bleeding brakes easy. With attachments for Shimano, Magura, TRP, Tektro, Trick Stuff, SRAM, DB8, Campagnolo, Promax and Clarks, there isn’t a job that you’ll be caught short for. It comes in two varieties – one for DOT Fluid and one for mineral oil – and the latter has been upgraded with attachments for the newer Shimano road and GRX calipers.

RRP: £114.99

Brand: Jagwire

Product: Elite Bleed Kit

Distributor: Extra UK

The Jagwire Elite Brake Bleed Kit is a professional-grade solution for maintaining optimal brake performance in busy workshop environments. This comprehensive kit includes Innovative quarter turn valves that make it easy to quickly open and close the bleed system. Straight and 90-degree clips that keep the syringe upright to lend an extra hand to the technician. Includes bleed blocks for most popular 2-piston and 4-piston brake callipers. The Jagwire Elite Brake Bleed Kit ensures a smooth and hassle-free bleeding process.

£94.99

Brand: Torque

Product: Workshop stand

Distributor: Oxford products

The Torque Workshop Stand will securely hold a bike off the floor at a suitable height ensuring a good working posture and leaving hands free to make repairs and perform maintenance tasks.

RRP: £129.99

Brand: CushCore

Product: Bead Bro

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Introducing the new CushCore Bead Bro tyre installation companion. CushCore Bead Bro stops the endless chase of the last few cms/inches during tyre installation. Simply clip it in between the tyre bead and the rim, secure it to a spoke and “lock” it in with the set screw. It will securely hold the bead in place and free both of your hands to complete installing the remaining portion of the bead.

RRP: £16.99

Brand: Juice Lubes

Product: Scrub And Buff Pack

Distributor: VeloBrands

Scrub and Buff contains everything you need to keep your bike running beautifully for months. It’s a massive value bundle box that contains 10L of bike wash, all conditions chain lube, frame polish and the much-loved chain cleaning tool.

That’s everything you need to wash your bike and keep your drive train sparkling AND a 25% saving over buying each item individually.

Pack contains:

1 x Dirt Juice Super, Concentrated Bike Cleaner

1 x Dirt Juice, Bike Cleaner

1 x Frame Juice, Gloss Frame Polish

1 x Viking Juice, All Conditions Chain Lube

1 x Dirty Little Scrubber, Chain Cleaning Tool

RRP: £44.95

Brand: Muc-Off

Product: Muc-Off Workshop Range

Distributor: Muc-Off (Direct)

To further support the servicing costs in store Muc-Off produce a range of 750ml & 1L size Protectants, Disc brake cleaners, Chain Lubes and Degreasers to not only save money on the cost per ml, but also ensure the consumer sizes are in stock for your end users.

RRP: Trade only pricing

Brand: Wonderlube

Product: Chain Lube

Distributor: Direct

Wonderlube is a brand new UK company based in Wales. The first product is its all conditions chain lube which has been developed, manufactured and tested right here in the UK. Designed for use across all conditions, this long lasting lube cleans and protects the chain in one go for £15 RRP (250ml). Wonderlube is now seeking trade accounts for retail and workshop with bulk options also available for workshop use.

RRP: £15

Brand: Elvedes

Product: Workshop

Distributor: The Cycle Division Ltd

Elvedes include three tools in their range to make hydro jobs much easier. ‘Hose Cutter Professional’ prevents leakage and damage of the hose by giving a smooth and burr-free cut. ‘Hose Pricker’ is developed specifically for hydraulic brakelines. It’s suitable for outer diameters of 5.0mm and 5.5mm. The hose pricker makes sure to open and round the hydraulic hose after cutting for optimal performance. ‘End Press’ is for fast and easy pressing of inserts and banjos into the hydraulic hose.

RRP: Price on request

Brand: Motoverde

Product: Bike Wash in 1L, 5L or 25L

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

The bike cleaner made for all road and off-road bikes. Ideal for use on dirt bikes, motorcycles, adventure bikes, mountain bikes and road bikes. Bike cleaning shouldn’t come with worry about damaging parts or paintwork and should be an easy experience after an epic ride! Available in 1L bottles ready for instant use or 5L and 25L bottles in concentrated form too!

RRP: £7.99

Brand: Black Mamba

Product: Nitrile Gloves

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

An industrial strength, powder-free, disposable nitrile glove perfect for any bike workshop, made with the patented NITREX® polymer, this super strong 6-mil (0.1524 mm) powder-free nitrile love boasts 3 times the chemical and puncture resistance of comparable thickness latex or vinyl gloves. Black Mamba Gloves feature the signature, Grip Rite finish for secure handling and excellent dexterity even when working to make the finest adjustments. Try some today and you won’t work with anything else.

RRP: Box of 100 gloves = £30

Brand: VeloPac

Product: Workshop Apron

Distributor: Wildoo Limited

Heavyweight 12oz canvas fabric with adjustable cross back strap system for all day comfort our mechanics apron will protect your clothes from grease & dirt. Design features include a large ‘kangaroo pocket with two further deep waist pockets to stash tools. The chest pocket has a wider main section with side pen slot. For added convenience we have added two handy elastic chest loops that can be used to hold a pair of glasses or your most used tool. As part of the Wildoo Custom Cycling portfolio of products we can add a logo or your name for added personalisation.

RRP: £40