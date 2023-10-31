BikeBiz’s guide to the latest chains, gears, cranks and brakes

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest chains, gears, cranks and brakes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Shimano, Box Components, Race Face, Praxis and more

This guide first appeared in the October edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Brand: Shimano

Product: GRX

Distributor: Madison

With more configurations to choose from and a greater gear range than ever before, the new Shimano GRX groupsets have the answer no matter what type of drop-bar off-road riding you want to do. Whether you’re feeling undroppable with the 2×12 setup, unbeatable with a 1X paired to a 10-45t cassette or unstoppable with a massive 10-51t cassette, GRX will take you where you want to go and make sure you have fun going there.

RRP: Varies

Brand: TRP

Product: Trail Evo Brakes

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Born from technology proven in World Cup DH and tuned for the demands of Trail bikes and E-MTB’s, the Trail EVO takes modulation and braking power to an entirely new level of control.

New ergonomic lever-blade, newly formulated brake pad compounds, new high-performance hydraulic oil, new 5 mm brake hose-system, newly designed and CNC-machined adapters, new selection of 2.3mm rotors, newly designed oil flow inside the calipers, and a 10mm master cylinder piston lift the overall performance of the Trail EVO to this new standard of performance. A perfect upgrade for any MTB rider wanting to improve their bike’s braking performance.

RRP: £180 per side

Brand: SwissStop

Product: Catalyst One Centrelock Rotors

Distributor: Extra UK

The SwissStop Catalyst One Centre Lock Brake Rotor is offers high performance braking at an affordable price. Available in sizes ranging from 140mm to 220mm, the 140 and 160mm both being UCI approved with a 6 bolt models also available. Crafted with precision, it ensures smooth and consistent braking even in demanding conditions.

RRP: £32.99

Brand: Fullstop

Product: 30x Shimano Deore BRM515 Disc pads

Distributor: Oxford products

One box of 30 pairs of Full Stop semi-metallic disc brake pads offer the best features of organic and sintered pads and excel for all-round use. They offer improved braking performance and less noise with excellent initial bite and modulation.

RRP: £299.70

Brand: Rotor

Product: Vegast 1x Gravel /CX Crankset

Distributor: Velotech Services

Vegast is Rotor’s Entry level modular crankset available in 24mm or 30mm axle, with crank lengths 155mm to 175mm. Optioned with Direct mount Narrow wide rings from 28T up to 54T. Vegast can easily be converted to 2x or ugraded to a power crank using the Inpsider power meter.

The Rotor Aldhu Carbon cranks arms are part of the modular set up for 1x from £599.

RRP: From £319.00

Brand: Connex

Product: 104BCD Narrow Wide 1x eBike Chainring

Distributor: Extra UK

Connex 104BCD E-Bike Chainrings are precision-engineered for optimal performance on E-Bikes. Crafted with high quality materials and a unique hardening technique that make the 104BCD e-bike narrow/wide chainring extremely tough and hard wearing for high torque e-bike use. Available in a range of sizes from 34 – 42 teeth these chainrings ensure a smooth and reliable power transfer.

RRP: £54.99

Brand: Race Face

Product: Race Face Turbine Crank

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Work Hard, Play Hard. The sickest aluminium crank on the trails, thirty years running.

The Turbine continues setting the benchmark for performance aluminium cranks and cements the Turbine legacy. Featuring the proven Race Face Cinch System interface, the Turbine is an incredibly light & stiff performance crankset for today’s modern XC, trail, and all-mountain riders. Imagine interchangeable spiders, limitless ring combinations, a 30mm alloy spindle and compatibility across all relevant frame standards – it’s quite possibly the most versatile crankset you will ever own, and all with a lifetime warranty!

RRP: £219.99

Brand: Praxis

Product: Lyft G2 Carbon Crankset

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Created as the ultimate mountain Trail/XC crank, the carbon LYFT sits atop as the king. With its super light carbon arms, M30-THRU alloy spindle with alloy preload adjuster the LYFT is the premier Trail/XC crank for those that want the very best. Features include lightweight carbon arms and new sculpted shape, perfect fitment on a wide variety of XC and trail bikes, and XC weight – LYFT 175mm arms weigh in at a feathery 420g. Trail riders no longer have any excuses.

RRP: £420

Brand: TAYA

Product: Deca-101 116L 10 Speed Chain Silver 30m Workshop Roll

Distributor: Oxford products

The DECA-101 refines perfection in both design and functionality. The sophisticated coating on the surface improves scratch-resistant and the DHT treatment applied also enhances durability and strength.

RRP: £599.99

Brand: KMC

Product: X12 DLC Chain 126L

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

X12SL DLC, One of the lightest chains in its class, the PRO’s choice.

Its surface hardness is higher than most coatings, this ensures its long-term functionality, and higher wear resistance. Triple X Durability also helps gives you unmatched chain life, KMC guarantees your satisfaction!

At 126 links long with great mud shedding property’s this chain is as well suited for 29″ MTB’s as it is for road.

RRP: £117.99

Brand: CyclOn

Product: Cleaning

Distributor: The Cycle Division Ltd

CyclOn’s new cleaning line for your bike is now available 100% plant based. Within this new range are the Brake, Bike and Chain Cleaners. These high quality products contain no aerosols and the raw materials are sourced to keep the supply chain short, ideal for those that value sustainability or consciously choose high-end products. Available in a 1ltr trigger bottle and a 2.5ltr bulk option.

These are part of a wider range of CyclOn’s new plant based products.

RRP: Price on request

Brand: Izumi

Product: Super Tough Kai 1/8 chain X 106 links

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Specifically designed for the Tokyo Olympics, this chain features a very slick, highly functional new coating on the plates, bushings and rollers which is said to reduce resistance and drag by 10% compared to the traditional Model V Super Toughness when used in combination with a high-performance lubricant.

This new technology also increases hardness, durability and corrosion resistance.

RRP: £99.99

Brand: Box MTB components

Product: Box Prime 9 Drivetrain components

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Prime 9 is a counter-intuitive philosophy based on the less is more principle. Embracing range without adding complexity. Using fewer parts also reduces weight and increases durability. The flagship Prime 9 Kits showcase an ensemble of components including the chain, cassette, shifter, and derailleur.

RRP: From £219.99 ( Box Three P9 Wide Multishift kit)