BikeBiz’s guide to the latest protective clothing

Brand: TSG TSG

Product: Catchy Glove

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: The Catchy Glove is a supremely snug-fitting bike glove, providing superior comfort and riding confidence for all styles of riding, from city streets to trails, single tracks and parks. 4-way stretch mesh, with moisture-wicking qualities, forms the back of the hand.

RRP: £34.99

Brand: TSG

Product: MTB Crash Pant A

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: The MTB Crash Pant A delivers maximum protection in a bulk-free short. The short’s thigh, hip and tailbone pads are all removable and made from form-fitting, soft-shell ACF foam, which absorbs 95% of impact energy for a safer, more comfortable fit. The shorts also include a Coolmax chamois crotch gusset, to minimise chaffing, add comfort and ventilation and guarantee longer lasting freshness where it counts.

RRP: £99.99

Brand: 661 661

Product: Recon Advance Kneepads

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: The new Recon Advance protection balances a technical combination of high absorption impact materials matched with rider cut mobility patterns, low profile with extended fit with optional hard cap for maximum comfort and on-trail confidence. Designed to offer the finest pedal friendly, high impact protection experience for modern day riders. The Recon Advance knee pads feature an extended one-piece slip on sleeve with high thigh fit for added comfort and security. Protection certified to EN1621-1 with a lightweight and flexible D3O LP1 insert with the option of adding a hard cap outer shell – for those extra rocky MTB trails.

RRP: £100

Brand: Bluegrass

Product: Seamless Lite D3O

Distributor: Raleigh

Description: The all new Seamless Lite D3O is the most breathable and comfortable armour for mountain biking. A unique product that’s made for long rides, keeping your back protected downhill, whilst remaining exceptionally comfortable when pedalling. A back protector you can wear for every day rides.

RRP: £185

Brand: Leatt Leatt

Product: Knee Guard AirFlex Ultralite

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: Engineered for maximum pedal efficiency and comfort. Minimalistic, comfortable, ergonomic fit and uncompromised CE certified impact protection. The ultra-lightweight construction and silicone grip panels keep a non-slip fit and the extended leg sock offers great support high on the thigh, relieving pressure from the calf. The AirFlex impact gel pad, fits into a mesh pocket with an abrasion resistant patch over the knee.

RRP: £99.99

6. Brand: GOFLUO

Product: Darkflow and Billie

Distributor: N/A

Description: Darkflow: This fun safety vest will put you & your passers-by in a good mood! The bright rainbow colours & beautiful hem will make you stand out during the day, while the reflective fabric shines bright at night. This hi-vis vest is perfect for your daily commute as it’s designed with a longer back, hoodie and two-way zip. There is one pocket in the side hem that can be used for your phone or keys. The hoodie & water repellent fabric are perfect to keep you extra visible during your cycling trips.

Billie: Inspired by the sunset, the colours of the Billie fade from neon coral into a reflecting grey. In daylight, the core will shine pink purple. At nightfall, the mid-tones will be a mix of taupe, mauve and a shimmering grey. We opted for a matching rose gold zipper with an elegant pull tab. In the dark, the jacket will reflect from top to bottom. This jacket will make your bicycle ride pretty & comfortable. The long back will move elegantly with your movements and cover your back when you lean over during cycling. In the seam you have a pocket with a hidden zipper, to put away your phone.

RRP: Darkflow: €49.95 Billie: €119.95

Brand: Assos Of Switzerland Assos Of Switzerland

Product: Trail Tactica Liner bib shorts HP T3

Description: Superlight, built-to-last liner bib shorts for aggressive off-road riding, completely re-engineered with our new High Performance off-road insert, a more secure fit, and increased protection and breathability in the innovative hip pad inserts. The bib short liners include the new OFF-ROAD HP T3 insert, which maintains the cooling airflow of the previous version but reduces friction while pedaling and adds plush comfort to absorb singletrack and gravel chatter at high speeds

RRP: £170

Brand: Alpinestars

Product: Paragon Plus Elbow Protector

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Description: The Paragon Plus Elbow Protectors are extremely lightweight, durable, and flexible protector constructed from breathable stretch mesh for a comfortable, close fit. Guards sold as pairs.

RRP: £45

Brand: Race Face Race Face

Product: Race Face Charge Knee Guard

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: Low-Key Coverage. For peace of mind and protection from the scrapes that come from XC/trail riding, the Charge Knee has you covered. Pedal all day long with the Charge’s comfortable, slide on fit. Your knees are always in motion and that’s why Race Face have sewn an inner knee gusset to provide irritation free pedalling. Non-impact rated foam panels covered with stretch material with flat lock stitching to keep your XC / Trail rides abrasion free too.

RRP: £54.95

Brand: 100%

Product: Tarka Long Sleeve Tarka Long Sleeve

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: No matter how extreme the terrain or boundaries you push, the Tarka body armour provides unmatched comfort and protection. The anti-microbial and fast wicking full mesh body is designed to offer maximum mobility, ventilation, versatility and the integrated SmartShock® offers Level 2 Impact Certified Protection. Protective inserts are removable for cleaning or customising to the demands of your ride. Also available in a sleeveless and short sleeve.

RRP: £229.99