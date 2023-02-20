BikeBiz’s guide to the latest hybrids, folders, and commuter clothing

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest hybrids, folders, and commuter clothing from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Claud Butler, Frog Bikes, Ghost, Kona, Cannondale, Mycle, Eovolt, Vello, Tubolito, Funkier, ETC, TSG, Proviz, Chapeau!, Sportful, Castelli, Sealskinz and Oxford

This guide first appeared in the February edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Claud Butler – Explorer 1.0 EQ Low Step

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Featuring a lightweight alloy frame, Shimano 18-speed Revoshift gears, double wall rims, 48-38-28T chainset and powerful v-brakes, the Explorer 1 is a great bike at a great price. This fully equipped version includes full-length chromo plastic mudguards and a rear pannier rack.

RRP: £399.99

Frog Bikes – 53, 62 & 69 hybrid bikes

Distributor: Frog Bikes

The 20-inch hybrid Frog 53 kids’ bike is the ideal multi-purpose geared bike, suitable for 5 to 7-year-olds. The 24-inch hybrid Frog 62 kids’ bike is suitable for eight to 10-year-olds, and the 26-inch hybrid Frog 69 kids’ bike is suitable for 10 to 12-year-olds.

RRP: From £480 to £510:

Weblinks: https://www.frogbikes.co.uk/Kids-Hybrid-Bikes-Frog-53 & https://www.frogbikes.co.uk/Kids-Hybrid-Bikes-Frog-62 & https://www.frogbikes.co.uk/Kids-Hybrid-Bikes-Frog-69

Ghost – Square Cross Base AL

Distributor: Hotlines

The Ghost Square Cross Base features a sleek alloy frame equipped with reliable components, ideal for

commuting, inner-city riding and countryside exploration. Specification includes a Shimano Altus 3×9-Speed drivetrain, powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, SR Suntour suspension forks and grippy Schwalbe Smart Sam tyres. Unisex or women’s models are available, with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

RRP: £729.99

Kona – Dew Plus

Distributor: Kona Bicycles

When riding your bike, you want a few simple things. Comfort, function, and control are at the top of the list, so Kona built the Dew Plus with all three in mind. The Dew Plus features a 10-speed drivetrain for smooth shifting and a broad gear range. Hydraulic disc brakes keep the bike in control in tricky conditions. With geometry that keeps the rider comfortable on rides long or short and a kickstand, it’s a great choice for commutes.

RRP: £849

Weblink: www.konaworld.com

Cannondale – Quick Women’s 3

Distributor: Cannondale

A swift, sporty bike that’s perfect for getting a workout, city cruising or just getting out and feeling good. Highlights:

– Lightweight aluminum frame and carbon fiber fork w/ 360° reflective accents

– Shimano Altus/Acera 18-speed drivetrain w/hydraulic disc brakes

-Integrated connectivity with Cannondale App

RRP: £850

Weblink: https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/active/fitness/quick/quick-womens-3

Mycle – Compact

Distributor: In-house distribution – retail enquiries encouraged

A fun, stylish, competitively priced folding electric bike. 30km of range, a quick 10 second folding time,

removable battery and five levels of assistance make the Compact the perfect bike for short trips and

commutes.

RRP: £999

Weblink: https://www.mycle. co.uk/products/compact- folding-electric-bike

Eovolt – 2023 Afternoon 20” Folding E-bike

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

The 2023 edition is 2.1kgs lighter and features a number of extra upgrades. All 2023 Eovolt models now feature a torque sensor for better ride feel and battery efficiency. A new totally redesigned folding cockpit with one-step locking system, new LCD, Selle Royal Saddle and Knog Bell all add to the premium feel on this year’s edition.

RRP: £2,199.99

Weblink: Eovolt Afternoon 20″ Folding Electric Bike (DUE MARCH 23) – eovolt

Vello – Vello Bike +

Distributor: Vello

The Vello Bike+ is award-winning Austrian bike brand Vello’s flagship model featuring an innovative self-charging motor system with KERS technology (Kinetic Energy Recovery System). Built with a long-lasting Gates Carbon Belt Drive, the Vello Bike+ features an intelligent motor control. The Vello Bike+ does not need a gear shift at speeds from 0-25km/h, completing a fast-folding bike that weighs just 13.9kg.

RRP: £2,990

Weblink: https://en.vello. bike/products/vello-bike-plus

Tubolito – Tubo 20” Folding Bike Tubes

Distributor: Extra UK

Tubolito inner tubes makes folding bikes instantly lighter but are also 2x more robust in puncture resistance tests, while retaining the same comfort as conventional butyl tubes, suitable for Brompton and 20” folding bicycles.

RRP: £27.99

Weblink: Tubolito Tubo 20″ Folding Bike Tube (extrauk.co.uk)

Funkier – AirBloc Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The AirBloc thermal long sleeve jersey is an active-level cycling jersey, for every cyclist. From beginner to elite, the AirBloc provides supreme warmth during cold winter days with its high-quality micro fleece fabric, offering both comfort and storage space with its three back pockets and a water-resistant zippered center back pocket to keep all your valuables safe and dry at every temperature and anytime.

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/ search.php?search=airbloc

ETC – Fully Reflective Arid Unisex Reflective Gilet

Distributor: Moore Large

Designed to keep the worst of the elements at bay. Combining style, practicality, and reflectivity, the ETC Arid Jacket range has been conceived with riders’ comfort and safety in mind.

– Weatherproof and fully reflective

– Deep tail splashguard protection

– Fleece-lined inner collar

– Inside, side and chest pockets

– Machine washable

RRP: £56

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ etc-arid-unisex-reflective- gilet.html

TSG – Insulation Jacket

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Insulation Jacket from TSG is a windproof and breathable fleece second layer that takes the bite off chilly rides. Featuring a full-length front zip, a removable and adjustable hood, snug cuffs and waist – you have the perfect thermal layer for cold days on the bike.

RRP: £79.99

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution.com/brand/45/tsg-commuter-gear-

Proviz – Switch Jacket

Distributor: Proviz Sports

The Proviz Switch jacket is a dual-layer, reversible garment that can be worn either way to give cyclists

two options, one for day and one for night. By day, the fluorescent yellow waterproof material helps to keep you clearly seen on the roads. When riding in the dark, you simply switch the jacket round to enable the reflective material to reflect back artificial light from street and vehicle lights in order for your position to be more clearly identified on the roads. It also has a perforated back to aid with making the jacket as breathable as possible.

RRP: £99.99

Weblink:https://www. provizsports.com/en-gb/switch- mens-cycling-jacket-yellow- reflective.html

Chapeau! – City Jacket (men’s & women’s)

Distributor: VeloBrands

A high-spec, lightweight and waterproof jacket that’s as suited to the daily grind as it is a spin to your local café. Available in Jet Black and Flame Red (men’s), and Black and Khaki Green (women’s), the Chapeau! City Jacket is made to be tough yet lightweight, cool yet comfy. Fully waterproof and breathable, the City Jacket combines underarm vents and a rear storm vent to guarantee you arrive at your 9am (or 9pm!) neat, tidy and ready to go.

RRP: £149.99

Weblinks: https://chapeau.cc/city-jacket-cc1631.html & https://chapeau.cc/women-s-city-jacket-khaki-green-cc1696.html

Sportful – Metro Softshell Hoodie

Distributor: Saddleback

The softshell cycling jacket is made from a lined fabric that is warm and offers wind proofing on the front. A silicone gripper on the tail holds the jacket and its three rear pockets in place whilst riding. A hood provides extra cover and there are 2 zipper pockets so you can safely stow valuables when out and about.

RRP: £210

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ products/sportful-metro- softshell

Castelli – Reflex Woman’s Jacket

Distributor: Saddleback

Castelli wanted to create a commuting jacket that provided excellent visibility at night but wouldn’t be

covered in silver reflective bands that look out of place off the bike. The solution is a material with a reflective micro print that provides 360-degree visibility in low light but won’t look out of place when you turn up to the office. The fabric is also waterproof with a 20,000mm water column and a 20,000 MVTR breathability rating.

RRP: £280

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ products/castelli-commuter- womens-reflex-jacket

Sealskinz – All-weather LED Cycle Overshoe

Distributor: Sealskinz

Riding in the dark is sometimes unavoidable and staying safe out on the road is so important. These overshoes will not only keep you visible with a built-in LED with 240 hours of battery life, but they’ll also shield you from the rain and cold.

RRP: £60

Weblink: All Weather LED Cycle Overshoe (sealskinz.com)

Oxford – Bright Gloves 1.0

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Bright Glove 1.0 are a thermal cycle glove. The glove comes into its own in temperatures five°C to -15 degrees. It has a stand-out reflective print on the upper for added safety and visibility during the darker months. Key features:

– Breathable thermal upper

– Reflective print

– Silicon palm grip

– Touchscreen finger and thumb

– Wristgripper cuff

RRP: £19.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/oxford/ rider_wear/gloves/oxford_ bright_gloves_10_black/