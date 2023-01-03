BikeBiz Directory 2023 now available online

The BikeBiz Directory 2023, in association with Raleigh UK, is now available online.
The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide. The directory can be viewed on desktop, tablet or mobile.
The categories included are:
Distribution and wholesale
The UK’s suppliers all in one place
E-commerce and EPOS
Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further
Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire
A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes
Manufacturers
Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents
Marketing, PR and consultancy
Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer
Media and publishing
A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media
Organisations, charities and associations
Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities
Retailers, workshops and mail order
Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size
Services and training
From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters
The BikeBiz Directory 2023 can be viewed here.
Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will have received a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2022 issue. Anyone requiring additional hard copies of the directory should contact Richard Setters.
Also included in the December edition is a full feature on our winners from the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, as well as a catch-up with outgoing director of influence and engagement for charity Cycling UK Matt Mallinder, and the latest developments at Extra UK from CEO Will Fripp.
The January edition of BikeBiz, which is also available now, looks ahead to 2023 with expected trends in the bike trade and in micromobility, and also hears from companies including Ison Distribution and Ribble Cycles.
