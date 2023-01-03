BikeBiz Directory 2023 now available online

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Directory 2023, in association with Raleigh UK, is now available online.

The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide. The directory can be viewed on desktop, tablet or mobile.

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

The UK’s suppliers all in one place

E-commerce and EPOS

Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes

Manufacturers

Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer

Media and publishing

A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media

Organisations, charities and associations

Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size

Services and training

From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters

The BikeBiz Directory 2023 can be viewed here.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will have received a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2022 issue. Anyone requiring additional hard copies of the directory should contact Richard Setters.

Also included in the December edition is a full feature on our winners from the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, as well as a catch-up with outgoing director of influence and engagement for charity Cycling UK Matt Mallinder, and the latest developments at Extra UK from CEO Will Fripp.

The January edition of BikeBiz, which is also available now, looks ahead to 2023 with expected trends in the bike trade and in micromobility, and also hears from companies including Ison Distribution and Ribble Cycles.

To subscribe to BikeBiz for free, click here.