ArmaUrto launches its first MTB-specific product, the Arma Hex Knee Protector

ArmaUrto is launching its first MTB-specific product – the Arma Hex Knee Protector.

Utilising ArmaUrto’s patented Arma impact protection technology and the latest in 3D knitting processes, the seamless, single-piece sleeve moves and moulds ‘perfectly’ to the rider’s body, said the brand.

The unique design and HEX construction of the Arma Hex protectors makes it ArmaUrto’s lightest, most protective and breathable silicone protector ever. It features the latest in Arma knee pad with an integrated patella donut.

ArmaUrto said it’s committed to protecting both the rider and the planet. The Arma Hex Knee Protector is made using No Waste production processes; every offcut, every spare millimetre of material that would otherwise be thrown away is collected and upcycled into brand new products.

“We are moving the idea of protection as an ‘Exoskeleton’ to a second skin concept, that is a true ‘Fit it and forget it’ product,” said a statement. “Movement is absolutely unrestricted when worn – and will truly allow progressive sports enthusiasts to test their limits, and push their riding to the next level.

“At ArmaUrto, we are not satisfied with off-the-shelf solutions – even so called ‘soft protectors’ are not able to flex in 360 degrees, are bulky and don’t offer top level breathability. We wanted to create a product that feels like a second skin but gives the safety that is expected of a top-level protector.

“The specific properties of the silicone-based compound used creates a liquid feel when the protector is worn, developing the tessellating Hex design with our materials engineers, reduces weight allowing free movement of air and moisture through the protector – and only at 6mm thick.”

Key features:

– Air Circulation

– CE marking

– Non-Slip Grip

– Articulating Design

– Body Map Construction

– Lightweight Construction

– Arma Hex

– Seamless Knit

– No-Waste Production