Volt announces new insurance collaboration with bike insurance firm Laka

British e-bike brand Volt has announced a new insurance collaboration with Laka, to provide its riders with access to the bike insurance firm’s collective scheme.

The partnership will be celebrated with an exclusive 30-day free bicycle insurance trial, available online to all Volt riders.

Volt said this collaboration is another step in its drive to deliver exceptional products to its customers, with the UK-based manufacturer seeking to ensure that from day one and beyond riders are supported along every step of their journey.

Laka’s collective insurance splits the monthly claims cost across the entire community of riders – a month without any claims is a month without any payment from you and the whole collective. Riders are intrinsically tied to one another, with the system designed to nurture community spirit.

Volt founder and owner James Metcalfe said: “At Volt we’re always looking to partner with organisations that are innovating within our sector. This partnership with Laka is really exciting, they provide a great scheme which is disrupting the insurance industry.

“We know our riders will love their unique offer and we can’t wait to see them join ‘the collective’. We’re proud to have worked with Laka to forge a great deal for all our riders.”

Earlier this year Laka launched in Germany, following new funding from Porsche Ventures, the venture capital unit of Porsche AG. German launch partner, Porsche Digital’s brand Cyklaer, teamed up with the insurtech to offer integrated digital insurance products.

Cyklaer joined a list of Laka’s Europe-wide partnerships including manufacturers, retailers and leasing businesses. Partners include the sports retailer Decathlon, cycling brands Raleigh and Le Col, banking partners Santander Consumer Finance and Monzo, plus commercial clients Randstad, Dockr and EAV.

The partnerships range from digital experiences to protect customers at the point of sale, to providing flexible insurance solutions for micromobility companies.