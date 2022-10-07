Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 7th October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Account Manager – Gazelle Bikes Ltd

With our brand gaining more and more traction in the UK and in order to strengthen our position within the commuting and leisure segment, we have an interesting new job opening for an Account Manager – South East UK, based in the UK and working from home reporting directly to the Country Manager. You will work with an existing network of clients and also be responsible for identifying and expanding the client base within a set territory.

Cycle Technician – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for both Full Time and Part Time Cycle Technicians in Bristol to join us. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers.

Showroom Manager – Ribble Cycles

The opportunity has arisen for a Showroom Manager to join our Retail team at our showroom at ‘Bluewater’ in Kent. The Mall offers over 300 stores, over 50 bars, restaurants, and cafes along with 13,000 free car parking for both customers and staff. Reporting into the UK Territory Manager, the role will be responsible for the performance and day-to-day operation of the Bluewater Showroom.

Sales Person – Stows Cycles

We are looking to add a new sales person to our dedicated team. Ideally, you will have some experience working in the cycling industry, but it isn’t essential. The starting point is your enthusiasm for cycling with good all round knowledge of bikes and accessories. We will help you develop your sales and mechanical skills with mentoring, coaching and training. Your role will be to cover all aspects of sales, integrated EPOS and web stock control, PDI of new cycles and assessment of repairs for the workshop.

Front of House/Retail – Brixton Cycles

At Brixton Cycles we have a full-time, front of house position available and are looking for the right person to join our team. We are looking for someone to join our front of house team, who has excellent customer service skills and a keen interest in bicycles and cycling. While having some mechanical knowledge is certainly an advantage, this position is a customer facing role and not workshop based.