Community

The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 6th January

Our top five jobs in the cycle industry this week (Photo by Rehook Bike on Pexels)

1, Workshop Mechanic – Mountain Mania – Didcot

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in DIDCOT OXFORDSHIRE.

An amazing opportunity to work for a premium branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background in all models of bikes and have a real passion for cycling.

General Duties will include: Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs Providing Accurate Repair Quotation to Our Customers & Maintain a Clean and tidy Workshop Environment Handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues.

2. Store Manager – Mud Dock – Bristol 

We are currently recruiting for a new Store Manager to join our Bristol store. This is a very unique opportunity as Mud Dock typically runs a very low staff turnover, yep we like to stick around.

As well as keeping your team engaged and motivated, you will need to embrace a real passion and understanding of cycling along with trends and new tech.

You maintain the efficient and effective operational day-to-day running of the store whilst also implementing and driving long-term strategic objectives, ensuring the continuous growth of the Mud Dock’s brand.

3. Marketing Manager – Goodyear Bicycle Tyres – Remote 

The primary role of the Marketing Manager is to develop and manage marketing campaigns in support of Goodyear Bicycle Tires’ commercial goals.

This role will assist the Commercial Director in leveraging existing assets while identifying additional opportunities to further commercial success across communication platforms and commercial channels.

4. Workshop Mechanic – Mountain Mania – Carterton

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in CARTERTON OXFORDSHIRE.

An amazing opportunity to work for a premium-branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

General Duties will include: Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs Providing Accurate Repair Quotation to Our Customers & Maintain a Clean and tidy Workshop Environment Handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues.

5. Content and Marketing Manager 

We are looking for a full time Content and Marketing Manager here at BikePark Wales. This will be a fast paced, hands on, diverse role that will suit those looking for variety.

The right candidate would be responsible for creating and sharing content for all things BPW as well as planning and implementing campaigns, reporting on their success, and leading on all marketing activities. This role will give great exposure to all levels of marketing in a small and very exciting company and would suit an experienced content and social media manager looking to step into a role that includes wider marketing responsibilities.

For the right candidate there will be plenty of room to grow in the role.

Having built our brand from within, our marketing is delivered with minimal use of agencies and external providers meaning a varied skillset, a creative mind and adaptability will be crucial.

Alex Ballinger

Share
Published by
Alex Ballinger
Tags: Top Five Jobs of the Week
19 hours ago

Recent Posts

Citrus-Lime on its Book My Bike In initiative and how it helps bike shops

Citrus-Lime’s James Steel tells Rebecca Morley about the company’s Book My Bike In initiative and…

20 hours ago

Fire chief issues e-bike and e-scooter safety warning following recent fires 

A Yorkshire fire chief has issued an e-bike and e-scooter safety warning after the Christmas…

21 hours ago

Freerider and YouTuber Sam Pilgrim switches to Canyon bikes sponsorship 

The British freeride and YouTube legend Sam Pilgrim has announced a new sponsorship with Canyon…

21 hours ago

Giant announces second UK store opening of 2023 

Giant has announced its second UK store opening for the new year, this time in…

2 days ago

Police appeal for information after thieves take £19,000 worth of bikes from Staffordshire bike shop

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information after around £30,000 worth of bikes was stolen from…

2 days ago

Lizard Skins celebrates its 30-year anniversary 

Iconic US brand Lizard Skins is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2023, now…

2 days ago