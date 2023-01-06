The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 6th January

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in DIDCOT OXFORDSHIRE.

An amazing opportunity to work for a premium branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background in all models of bikes and have a real passion for cycling.

General Duties will include: Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs Providing Accurate Repair Quotation to Our Customers & Maintain a Clean and tidy Workshop Environment Handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues.

We are currently recruiting for a new Store Manager to join our Bristol store. This is a very unique opportunity as Mud Dock typically runs a very low staff turnover, yep we like to stick around.

As well as keeping your team engaged and motivated, you will need to embrace a real passion and understanding of cycling along with trends and new tech.

You maintain the efficient and effective operational day-to-day running of the store whilst also implementing and driving long-term strategic objectives, ensuring the continuous growth of the Mud Dock’s brand.

The primary role of the Marketing Manager is to develop and manage marketing campaigns in support of Goodyear Bicycle Tires’ commercial goals.

This role will assist the Commercial Director in leveraging existing assets while identifying additional opportunities to further commercial success across communication platforms and commercial channels.

We are looking for a full time Content and Marketing Manager here at BikePark Wales. This will be a fast paced, hands on, diverse role that will suit those looking for variety.

The right candidate would be responsible for creating and sharing content for all things BPW as well as planning and implementing campaigns, reporting on their success, and leading on all marketing activities. This role will give great exposure to all levels of marketing in a small and very exciting company and would suit an experienced content and social media manager looking to step into a role that includes wider marketing responsibilities.

For the right candidate there will be plenty of room to grow in the role.

Having built our brand from within, our marketing is delivered with minimal use of agencies and external providers meaning a varied skillset, a creative mind and adaptability will be crucial.