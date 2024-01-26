The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 26th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled more than 720 positions in 2023, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Assembly Technician and Administration Role – DHW Agencies LTD

Moda Bikes is a UK-based brand. All of our bikes are hand build in our workshop. You will play a key role in assembly to meet the increasing customer demand and helping Moda meet production goals in an accurate and timely manner. A working knowledge of Road and Gravel bikes is important as the primary responsibility will be assembling performance bicycles to a high standard. This role will also involve some office-based work therefore good computer skills are required.

Technical requirements desired are: a good level of cycle maintenance skills, a keen interest in bicycle mechanics, some technical knowledge of Shimano Di2 and hydraulics is preferred but not essential as full training will be given, and a good level of computer skills.

The successful applicant should: be organised and have good timekeeping, be presentable, have excellent attention to detail, possess good communication skills, have a polite, professional manner with a positive friendly attitude, and have the ability to follow instruction and meet production targets.

Sales (Commission Based) & Mechanic – LAP Bikes

LAP is a premium bicycle retailer based in London retailing Cannondale, Cervelo, Scott, BMC, Bianchi, Colnago, Wilier and Merida among other high end brands. We are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic person with bike sales and workshop experience to join our London store. The role will involve selling bikes across multiple categories (Road, MTB and e-bikes) in the £2,000 to £12,000 range (average price £5,000) and building those bikes for the clients.

You will have excellent communication skills and an excellent technical knowledge of bikes. You will be part of an entrepreneurial business giving you the chance to grow and earn considerably more money than in any other bike shop or business. While the total store working hours will be 42 per week, the job requires you to be totally flexible and able to interact with customers at any time during the entire week to close sales. Fast computer/email skills and excellent organisation skills are a must.

You can earn up to £56,000 a year through commission and base salary. Your base salary will be £26,000. As an example, if you sell 25 bikes a month and achieve all your KPIs you will earn £56,000 per year. If you sell just 10 bikes a month and achieve all your KPIs, you can earn up to £38,000 per annum including base salary.

Good Stock Returns (GSR) Administrator – Madison

Madison is the leading distributor of branded cycle components and accessories, angling and power-sports equipment in the UK. Our business continues to grow and we pride ourselves on our reputation within the industry of providing excellent customer service. Due to an internal promotion we are now recruiting for a competent administrator to join our Warranty and GSR team to help us maintain our high standards and to be part of our continuing success story.

Reporting to the Warranty & GSR Manager, the successful candidate will be a confident self-starter with experience in managing and prioritising your own workload. Ideally you will have some knowledge of our products and systems (although full training will be provided) and you will have a good working knowledge of MS Excel and Outlook. You must possess a high level of attention to detail as you will be dealing with high value products which need to be checked credited and returned back to stock whilst dealing directly with customers on a daily basis.

The main purpose of the role is to provide our customers with high quality of service and to ensure goods are returned to our warehouse in a condition ready to be sold and to ensure the unsaleable stock is correctly recorded on the system and within the Good stock location.

Store Manager – Alpkit

Alpkit have a brilliant opportunity for someone to join our dynamic retail team. We are looking for someone special to manage our Ilkley Store. Do you have a passion for the outdoors, for offering great customer service (from selling someone their first adventure bike, to advising on which tent packs down the smallest for bike packing & hiking adventure), and do you care about doing good in your work? If so, come and help us put that passion into helping people Go Nice Places, Do Good Things.

Think of one of our stores as a base camp, a well-equipped gear store with the entire Alpkit product range inside. We’ve got wetsuits to try on, UK designed and built bikes to sell, bike packing luggage to carry all our fantastic gear, and sleeping bags packed up to show their pack sizes. You can hire a bouldering mat, demo a bike, or book your tired and weary kit in for repair. We regularly run adventure events from store and we’re proud to be a space for you to come and hang out when you’re soggy and tired after a full day running, biking, or hiking.

You’ll work as part of a growing team of incredibly passionate, hardworking retail heroes. Your job is to share your knowledge and expertise of outdoor retail, to align job responsibilities, culture, and product knowledge so the team can deliver amazing service every day.

Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop Battersea

Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their cycling products & you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but a cycling know-it-all.

Your role is to ensure that you & the team deliver this through sharing your passion, contributing to a quality customer experience & doing what’s right. We’re a growing company, but we operate like a local, independent bike shop & it’s your responsibility to promote this mentality through coaching the team to offer great service & exceed our customers’ expectations every single day.

Your role doesn’t just stop there, it just keeps on going because the team, bricks & mortar as well as its contents are your responsibility. Ultimately, you are accountable for everything that happens within the store and the reputation you develop beyond it. Through developing your people to enhance their skills & actively praising & rewarding their successes, your happy & motivated team should lead your store to the top of the company leader board.