The hottest products in the bike trade this October

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Bianchi, Volt, Canyon, Zwift, Yamaha, Gusset, Frog Bikes, Oxford, Zéfal, Acid and Topeak

This guide first appeared in October’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Bianchi e-Arcadex

Bianchi has launched its e-Arcadex capsule collection. The brand is extending its gravel and touring e-bike platform by adding a new high-performance, full-carbon model designed for adventure, either on- or off-road.

The e-Arcadex frame geometry comes from Bianchi’s Arcadex model, which has been specifically designed to guarantee ideal power transfer and elevate comfort, even during long hours in the saddle, said the brand.

The E-Arcadex has a full-carbon frame, which can be fitted with up to 700×45 tyres. The Velomann seatpost was developed to increase the bike’s shock absorption with 80 mm of travel, that’s in addition to 40 mm of integrated suspension.

Equipped with the 250W Bosch Performance Line CX power unit, with 85 Nm torque and an integrated 500Wh Powertube battery, e-Arcadex’ has a range of up to 115 km and can be fully recharged in four hours.

Along with the gravel version, Bianchi has also created the e-Arcadex Tourer. Outfitted with racks, fenders, and front and rear lights for riding safely in low-light conditions, the e-Arcadex is designed to be used on both off-road trails and on the daily commute to work.

Volt Regent and Connect

Volt has announced the roll-out of its 2022 editions of the Regent and the Connect. The 2022 Volt Connect is designed to take its rider “further and faster than ever before”, said Volt, with technical advancements including the new Bafang M200 crank drive motor system and frame-integrated lithium-ion battery – coupled with Kevlar-lined tyres, lockout suspension and other rider benefits including various luggage carrying options.

The Connect’s Tektro e-bike hydraulic disk brakes alongside its SR Suntour NCX suspension offer riders a smooth and safe ride, whatever the conditions. Its SKS mudguards and Spanninga LED lights keep riders both clean and visible and come fitted as standard.

The 2022 Volt Regent features upgraded suspension, improved brakes, and a standard battery that powers riders over 70 miles on a single charge. Moving from a derailleur gear set-up to an internal hub gearing system sees the Regent now boast an intuitive twist grip system. A powerful and responsive hydraulic braking system also maximises rider comfort and safety, said Volt.

The 2022 Regent’s new SR Suntour suspension offers riders a lighter more responsive e-bike, with the ability to lock out the suspension and prevent the forks from absorbing energy as cyclists glide across smooth surfaces. With its adjustable stem, sweeping handlebars, and pannier rack with integrated lights, Volt said the 2022 Regent is the “premier e-bike for the everyday rider”.

Canyon Ultimate

German bike brand Canyon has unveiled the latest generation in its Ultimate road bike line, featuring 11 bikes across three differing models. The new version of the Ultimate will feature improved comfort and more tyre clearance, a 10-watt aerodynamic saving in the frameset, and a low weight of 6.3kg for the lightest version.

Prices for the line will range from the top end three CFR models starting at £10,399, the CF SLX platform of three models starting at £6,249 for the SRAM Force eTap version, and then £2,699 for the Ultimate CF SL7 range.

Zwift Hub

Zwift has launched its first smart trainer. The Zwift Hub is priced at £449 and includes a pre-installed cassette. The Zwift Hub will ship with a cassette pre-installed (8, 9,10,11 or 12-speed) at no extra cost. Customers will be able to specify the number of gears they require at checkout.

For those using AppleTV, Zwift Hub is able to act as a Bluetooth bridge for a heart rate monitor, freeing up an additional Bluetooth connection that will enable users to pair an additional accessory with Zwift.

Zwift Hub became available for purchase in the US, UK, and the EU on Zwift.com on 3rd October. The Zwift Hub is priced at £449/ $499/ €499.

Yamaha PWseries S2 and Display B e-bike system

Yamaha has launched the new PWseries S2 drive unit and the new Display B. Developed with the philosophy that ‘less is more’ the PWseries S2 drive unit is lighter and more powerful than the PWseries ST, that was launched in 2018.

Suited to everything from commuting and general daily usage through to countryside trekking, weekend touring and mountain trail riding. Producing 75 Nm maximum torque, the compact new PWseries S2 drive unit, suited to commuting, trekking, touring, and mountain bike trails, is 7% more powerful than the PWseries ST, and weight has been cut to 2.85 Kg – 16% less than the previous design.

The smaller dimensions of the new unit offer e-bike manufacturers even greater freedom to produce new generation frame designs, said Yamaha, with features such as increased ground clearance for improved performance on technical terrain.

The 20% more compact PWseries S2 layout also makes it possible for bike manufacturers to develop idealised frame designs with shorter chainstays that can potentially increase overall rigidity to give enhanced manoeuvrability and increased rear wheel traction.

PWseries S2 key features:

– New model for 2023

– Lighter, smaller and more powerful than the PWseries ST

– Universal sport and trail applications

– Smooth and natural acceleration

– Increased max torque of 75 Nm

– Weight of 2.85 Kg – 0.5 Kg (16%) less than PWseries ST

– Higher torque-to-weight ratio

– New ISIS bottom bracket axle interface

– 22.8mm shorter bottom bracket

– Yamaha Zero Cadence technology for instant assistance

– Automatic support mode – for easy and intuitive e-biking

– Reliable maintenance-free design

Complementing the new PWseries S2 drive unit is the new Display B, a user interface that’s been designed to provide accessible information together with ease of operations. The 3-inch LCD meter displays large format information in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian and Spanish.

Display B key features:

– 3-inch LCD screen

– Clock

– Ready to go design

– Key information in large format

– Stores settings when the system shuts off

– One-touch removal

– Smartphone-friendly design

Gusset S2 FR saddle

Gusset Components has announced that it now has stock of the new Matt Jones signature products as well as the all-new Gusset S2 FR saddle. Order now to secure limited stock available from both UK and TW warehouses. Gusset Components is distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.

The all-new S2 FR saddle, takes design hues from the Pivotal DJ saddle. It features the unique rubber Antislide grip points from the S2 AM saddle and applies them to the nose of the saddle.

Features:

– Subtle design with hardwearing fabric top

– Custom rubber Anti-slide grip points on nose

– Size: 234×132

– Chromo rails

RRP: £34.99

Frog Bikes – City 53, 61, and 67

The ultimate urban bike range for commuting to the classroom or leisurely city rides, equipped with eight-speed derailleur gears, a floating chain glider, full-length mudguards, a kickstand and a pannier rack, so riders are fully equipped for the city. Models available in 20″ for children aged 5-7 years, 24” for 8-10 years, and 26” for 10-12 years. Available in black, teal and pink.

RRP: Frog City 53 £490, Frog City 61 £510, Frog City 67 £525

Oxford – Aqua Evo Adventure Seat, Handlebar, Top Tube, and Frame packs

Pack for the adventure ahead with the new Aqua Evo Adventure range by Oxford. Part of our Aqua Evo Adventure range, the Handlebar pack is equipped with a variety of features designed to make your bike packing travels easier. The Aqua Evo Adventure Seat Pack is certainly a touring and bikepacking essential that has been designed to carry your kit and withstand the toughest elements the world has to offer when you are on your bike for multiple days.

IPX6 waterproof construction fabric significantly enhances the pack’s ability to withstand heavy rain and dirt impact. This means you can feel safe knowing your kit will remain dry when it’s time to unpack at the end of the day.

Designed to sit in the centre of your frame and evenly distribute weight on the bike, the Oxford Aqua Evo adventure Frame Pack is the ideal accessory to take with you on multi-day trips or a long weekend ride. Its waterproofed ripstop fabric makes this pack reliable and durable against all-weather types you may come upon on your ride and its long shape makes fitting essentials in easy and clutter-free.

RRP: Seat pack £54.99, handlebar pack £29.99, top tube pack £19.99, frame pack £39.99

Zéfal Skin Armor Matt Roll

Made in polyurethane, the Skin Armor is high-resistance frame protection against impacts and scratches. Easy to install with a powerful adhesive, it resists ripping, UV light and temperature fluctuations. Dimensions : 58mm / 2.28″ – 15m / 49.2 pi

RRP: TBC

Acid Pannier Framebag 4 Black

Waterproof, the clever way to carry those essential odds and ends – directly on the bike! The Acid Framebag includes a practical strap for quick and easy attachment to the frame. The lightweight frame bag fits perfectly in every bike and is PVC-free and weighs only 125 grams.

RRP: €49,95

Topeak Roadie 2Stage

The Roadie 2Stage mini pump utilises the innovative 2Stage system in a super-compact package that lets you choose a high volume or high pressure to quickly fill road bike tyres effortlessly up to a massive 160psi. Its compact size still easily fits into a jersey pocket without adding excessive weight or bulk.

RRP: £36.99