Tannus welcomes Stefan Anton as directing product manager

Tannus has welcomed Stefan Anton to the team as its new directing product manager.

With the hiring of a new product manager, the company said it aims to reduce the time to production when working on custom, OEM projects.

Anton has years of experience working as the product manager for prestigious cycling companies around the world, including tyre brand Vittoria. From the launch of global product lines to the development of the ‘world’s first’ commercial application of graphene on bicycle wheels, Anton has led the cycling industry in innovation.

From his experiences, Tannus said Anton can bring many unique and valuable skills that can further improve its product in order to better meet the needs of its customers.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Stefan on board with us as we believe his experience and skills will not only prove invaluable to us, but to our customers as well,” said the company. “As Tannus’s new directing product manager, Stefan works to develop lighter and more durable products.

“One of those projects will be streamlining our R&D and production processes, effectively shortening the time needed to develop products in collaboration with OEM customers. Stefan also continues to work on reducing the weight of armour products while increasing performance.”

Tannus aims to provide the industry with a simple product that revolutionises the way people ride. Learn more about its products at Tannus.com and visit the company at Eurobike Hall 9.1 Stand F15.

