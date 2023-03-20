Tannus to showcase new airless cargo tyres at Taipei Cycle 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Airless tyre specialist Tannus will be showcasing a new cargo bike system at Taipei Cycle 2023 this week.

The London-based tyre brand has two new products on display at Taiwan’s major trade event – the Tannus Cargo Airless tyres and all-new Tubeless inserts.

Designed to serve the e-bike and cargo bike market, the Tannus Cargo Airless offers puncture protection, so riders don’t have to deal with the hassle of repairing heavy e-bikes on the spot.

The new tubeless inserts feature a new rib structure to improve mounting and to create a strong support for the tyre bead. The new inserts come in three different variations: Lite, Pro and Fusion for tyres from 28mm-65mm.

Tannus is also adding new staff to its international team to help support markets further afield, with Herwig Reus now looking after international communication and marketing, supporting the network especially in Europe.

Taipei Cycle 2023 takes place from March 22-25 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre.

The trade show in Taiwan will feature 3,050 exhibitor booths along with brands like Full Speed Ahead, Continental, SRAM, and Look.

This year’s event focuses on supply chains, digital connections, and sustainability as its key topics.

Tannus Cargo Airless

20×2.2(55-406)

Developed for 30mm internal rim width.

max 130kg per Tire (suitable for single track bikes with 250kg max weight)

weight 1kg per tire

available with reflective stripe

Tannus Tubeless inserts

Modular design with 3 different models

New rib structure to improve mounting and create a strong support of the tire bead.

Lite (2 width, can be cut to fit also 27.5” diameter tires)

26mm for tire size 28 to 32mm

32mm for tires 35-52mm (gravel and XC)

Pro for tires from 52-65mm (29” and 27,5”) Fusion, a combination of Lite and the

Pro to create a bulletproof insert for hardcore conditions, both Lite inserts will fit inside the Pro depending on the desired width.

Along with the new inserts Tannus will release two new tubeless sealants – one optimised for high pressure tyres and one for low pressure tyres as well as tubeless valves specially designed for the use with tyre inserts.

Find Tannus at:

TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall(4F)

Booth number : L0718