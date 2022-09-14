Taipei Cycle 2023 to focus on five key themes in sustainability

Taipei Cycle recently held ‘Imagining A Better Future: The Cycling Industry’s Sustainable Practices’, an international press conference announcing the show’s 2023 focus on sustainability.

Hosted by TAITRA chair James Huang, the panel discussed how the fight against climate change is affecting industries globally, with companies striving to achieve low-carbon emissions.

In 2023, Taipei Cycle will rebrand itself, focusing on five key themes in sustainability, including Resilient Supply Chain, Digital Connections, Vibrant Innovations, Dynamic Lifestyle and Sustainable Moves.

These themes will cover supply chain, OEM, brands, smart wearables, training software and equipment, and bike tour services. 2023 will also see the physical show held alongside Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, a newly developed virtual show.

The integrated physical show and virtual platform will see a greater reach internationally, and as borders open from the pandemic restrictions, TAITRA will also promote and invite more international buyers via its overseas branches.

Panellists of this international press conference included Robert Wu, president of KMC and Ken Li, spokesman of Gian Group, who shared their insights on the international trends of Net-Zero, digitalization, smart devices, the changes of the cycling industry and the green practices of their organisations.

From January to July 2022, the total export value of Taiwan’s traditional bicycle, e-bikes, and bicycle parts reached $3.542 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 29%. The growth of Taiwan’s e-bike exports has surpassed traditional bicycles, and is estimated to exceed traditional bicycles by 2025 with the so-called ‘Golden Cross’.

With people becoming more accepting of healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, support for a market that focuses on smart devices and sustainability has increased. As a result, Taiwan’s bicycle industry has a great standing point due to its strong supply chain and its strategic positioning in technologies.

Dates for the 2023 show, which is aiming to return as a physical event, are 22nd-25th March 2023.