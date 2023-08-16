Specialized and Giro the most clicked brands on Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews, according to publisher

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Future, the publisher of Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly, has released its latest figures with Specialized, Giro and Garmin receiving the most clicks last month.

July 2023 was also the biggest month for cycling product sales driven by Future’s websites, Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly.

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis and post-pandemic impacts in the UK cycling industry, the two sites combined drove more than £1.5 million of sales to online retailers in the month, topping the previous record of June 2021.

Rob Spedding, Future’s content director for cycling, said: “This is a counterpoint to the structural challenges we’re seeing in the market at the moment and a reminder that underlying consumer demand is still strong.”

Future utilises affiliate marketing as a revenue earning strategy. This sees them promoting other company’s products and receiving a commission for every sale that is made, if the transaction originated from their site.

An example of this is Cycling Weekly’s “Best cheap road bikes 2023” guide.

Major online cycle retailers including Wiggle/CRC, Cycles UK, Tredz, Leisure Lakes Bikes and also Amazon, have links in the article which readers can click through to purchase.

Some brands that offer affiliate programmes will also have their sites included, such as Decathlon and Ribble.

Using Future’s proprietary affiliate engine, Hawk, Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly are able to then send hundreds of thousands of potential customers to retailers every month.

In July 2023, 42,598 affiliate transactions were recorded on websites from Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly combined, generating £1,566,277 in income for various brands.

This compares to the next highest month of June 2021 when the two sites generated 37,484 transactions and £1,439,318 in retail sales.

Rob Last, Future’s advertising director for cycling, added: “The industry saw a major spike in consumer demand during the pandemic, so to exceed that performance this month is extremely positive.

“Our commercial partners continue to benefit from targeting our audience of passionate cyclists and these results give further insight into commercial opportunities we can offer.”

Read more: Cycling UK calls on Northern Ireland decision-makers to improve cycling infrastructure

The 10 most clicked brands on Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly in July 2023, according to Future, are listed below.