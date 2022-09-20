Selle Royal responds to changing ergonomics of e-biking with new ON saddle

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Selle Royal has released the ON saddle, created with three options to suit the ergonomics of different e-bike riding positions.

The saddle is the latest result of Selle Royal’s studies of e-bike users in collaboration with the designers of BMW Group subsidiary, Designworks. It has been designed to overcome the specific challenges of riding and handling modern e-bikes, offering riders optimal comfort and mobility, whatever their preferred type of riding or terrain.

Available in three models to suit riders who choose Athletic (for cyclists who sit on the saddle at 45 degrees), Moderate (60 degrees) or Relaxed (90 degrees, or upright) riding positions, ON has been created with a host of features to help riders feel safe and in control of their e-bike at all times:

– E-Fit design – encompassing an innovative wave-shaped design to help e-bike riders find the correct riding position; an elevated rear section prevents riders from sliding backward when shifting between power modes, and unique flexible sides increase rider stability and help to facilitate pedalling

– E-Grip – an integrated, soft touch handle that makes manoeuvring a heavy e-bike on foot easy, comfortable and safe

– Royalgel – durable and versatile, Selle Royal’s patented technology absorbs pressure and distributes it across the saddle surface, ensuring support and comfort whether taking on long-distance rides or simply waiting in traffic

– Royal Vacuum – patented Selle Royal technology fully seals the saddle from water ingress, even when exposed to severe wet weather

– Integrated Clip System – for easy attachment of Selle Royal saddle accessories

Read more: Custom bike maker Spoon Group closes £740,000 funding round

Roberto Bucci, brand manager, Selle Royal, said: “There is no such a thing as a typical e-bike, let alone a typical e-bike rider. It’s now possible to choose from a range of e-bikes just as broad as non-electric bikes, encompassing urban, cargo and hybrid bikes through to trekking and mountain bikes.

“Whereas eZone was only available in the Moderate riding position favoured by urban e-bike riders, the development of ON is Selle Royal’s response to the explosion of choice in the e-bike landscape. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy riding their e-bike in comfort, whatever their sitting position.”

The three models of ON saddle are available on the Selle Royal e-commerce store and in Selle Royal partner stores worldwide.