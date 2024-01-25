Registrations open for the Eurobike Award 2024

Share Facebook

Eurobike has opened its 2024 awards application process, which, for many across the industry, is seen as a kick-off for bike industry season of innovation and future mobility industry awards.

The show, which takes place from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7, is recognised internationally as one of the most important bicycle and mobility trade fairs.

It remains a key part of the industry landscape and its coveted awards programme – which honours the most relevant and innovative products and concepts in the industry – is at the heart of the event.

At the 32nd edition of the trade fair, hosted at Frankfurt am Main, award winners will be highlighted on site, and in the media, having been chosen at an awards ceremony.

In conducting the awards, the trade fair organisation is once again cooperating with the German Design Council as an experienced design and brand authority in Germany.

From sustainable material innovations for bicycles to high-performance, multifunctional e-bikes and cargo bikes to concepts which enhance the safety of two-wheeler riders in road traffic, products and visions from the bike and mobility industry play a key role towards sustainable transportation: the Eurobike Award showcases the diversity of these impactful initiatives.

Dirk Heidrich, Eurobike project manager at fairnamic GmbH, said: “With the Eurobike Award, we are setting an example in business and society.

“On an international stage, we present the wide range of innovation and conceptual ideas of an industry that provides great solutions for essential needs. Therefore, I am very excited about the submissions for the Eurobike Award 2024.”

Requirements and evaluation criteria

The Eurobike Award is aimed at companies in the bicycle and mobility industry, designers, and developers.

This year, a jury of eight renowned experts will select the strongest projects from the submissions in a two stage process.

In addition to the overall concept and the commercial value of the product, the following criteria are also considered in the assessment: innovation level, functionality, design, manufacturing quality, choice of materials., and sustainability.

Eligible products and concepts for submission encompasses bicycles, e-bikes, light electric vehicles up to 45 km/h, electric vehicles, components, accessories, clothing and accessories, digital solutions, mobility solutions and infrastructure.

Companies and industry players can now register for award participation with their new products.

To explore further, click here, where applicants will find comprehensive information on the assessment criteria and special awards such as the Green Award, Start-Up Award and Gold Award.

Participation in the Eurobike Award is open to everyone, regardless of whether they are taking part in the trade fair.

The Eurobike Awards 2024 jury comprises an expert panel of eight

The Eurobike Award dates:

Submission phase: Monday, January 22, to Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Jury meeting: Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, 2024

Eurobike Awards ceremony: Wednesday, July 3, 2024