Pirelli releases tubeless version of its P Zero Race 4S tyre

Pirelli has released the P Zero Race 4S TLR road bicycle tyre, the tubeless version of the Pirelli all season tyre, produced in the renovated Milano-Bollate facility.

The new all-round tyre follows the P Zero Race 4S clincher version, which was released in March 2022.

The new tyre has remained aesthetically unchanged from the tube type version and incorporates, within it, new technologies and prior patents that capitalise on Pirelli’s experience in the cycling sector.

The P Zero Race 4S TLR features a tread made with the award-winning SmartNET Silica compound, the same used in the Cinturato Velo tyre.

A Pirelli patented mix of materials, SmartNET is a silica-based molecule configuration that differs from traditional silica molecules. Its elongated stick form has a natural self-aligning tendency.

The brand added: “The all-season tyre is certainly its natural chemical affinity for water, and more generally, with low temperatures, which characterise a product with outstanding qualities on wet and/or typical cold-weather surfaces.”

The P Zero Race 4S TLR is also equipped internally with Speedcore technology, which uses a layer of compound containing Aramid particulate.

Speedcore technology favours the hold of air, has low resistance to rolling and offers increased protection against punctures.

Pirelli says the tyre “is the perfect choice for those who want a high performing tyre, for competitions or training, ideal all year round: high-performing and fast in summer, high grip and resistant in winter, with that “racing” feeling typical of the Pirelli Race family”.

The P Zero Race TLR 4S is available for 700c wheels in 28, 30 and 32mm.

The product will retail at £78.99 for the 28mm tyre, £79.99 for the 30mm and £80.99 for the 32mm.

Pirelli is distributed in the UK by Extra. Any retailers interested in stocking the product should contact their account manager.