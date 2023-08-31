Omnichannel retailer Tredz partners with Novuna Consumer Finance to offer flexible credit 

Share Facebook

Omnichannel retailer Tredz has announced a new partnership with Novuna Consumer Finance, to offer flexible credit options to its customers.

Tredz, which offers online sales of more than 500 brands, and has two retail sites in South Wales, will now allow consumers to borrow from £250 up to £25,000, spread across a maximum of four years.

This partnership aims to expand the current range of Tredz consumer finance options, utilising Novuna’s tailing functionality to offer flexibility on terms, deposits, and loan amounts.

Alison Dunn, head of customer operations at Tredz, said: “Partnering with Novuna means our customers can easily spread the cost of their new bike in a way that’s flexible and responsible. We’ve been really impressed with how simple Novuna makes the purchasing journey for both our customers and our team.”

Earlier this year, Novuna joined the Bicycle Association to help improve finance options in the cycling industry, and is working with a growing number of cycle retailers as part of the initiative.

Brian Flesk, head of retail at Novuna Consumer Finance, said: “We are thrilled to work with Tredz, and we are confident that our unique point of sale finance offering will assist Tredz in creating the perfect financial solution for each customer, getting more people on bikes and growing the cycling market.”

Novuna is a leading UK provider of retail point of sale finance and personal loans, and lends £2.3 billion to more than one million customers per year.

The business works with 3,500 retailers from high street brand names to niche online e-commerce retailers, providing fast, flexible finance solutions that integrate into all channels.

Tredz is a historic business that dates back to the 1980s, and is a leading online retailer. It also has two retail stores, in Swansea and in Cardiff.