October 2023 edition of BikeBiz is out now

The October edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here

An unexpected goodbye

Life comes at you fast, as they say, and with that in mind this is unexpectedly my last edition of BikeBiz as editor.

Sadly I am moving on to pastures new outside of the cycle industry to a new opportunity in publishing, after a fantastic five years writing about bikes, and two years as the editor of this esteemed magazine.

It’s a bittersweet feeling as a I take on a new role (this time as deputy editor of a medical magazine), and leave behind the cycling world that I have found so inspiring, both personally and professionally.

During my two-year-stint as editor of BikeBiz, I have met some of the most exciting retailers currently battling through the tough market conditions, caught up with distributors large and small on how they’re helping dealers navigate the rough waters, tested some of the most exciting new tech in the cycling and mobility industries, and attended the very best bike events the UK has to offer, from COREbike to Dirty Reiver.

What I’ll miss most about my time in cycling has been the passion that every single person I’ve met has for two wheeled pursuits, from gnarly downhill riders to those trying to make our world a nicer place to live through pedal power.

It’s an extremely challenging time for the cycle community, and things are likely to remain uncertain for the foreseeable future, but the bike industry continues to show resilience, and will only grow stronger as the bike helps combat the climate crisis.

Of course I will keep a close eye on the bike trade – as I’ve already been told multiple times ‘you’ll be back’.

Until then, keep riding, as I certainly plan to.

Alex Ballinger

Editor

FEATURE

7: Bike Mill in West Yorkshire has changed its entire business model to adapt to the modern industry. Rebecca Bland visited the store to find out more

NEWS HUB

10: The latest developments from across the bike trade

BIKEBIZ AWARDS

13: The nominations are in and entries are now closed. Here are all the finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2023

BIG INTERVIEW

20: BikeBiz catches up with ACT director Jonathan Harrison

RETAILERS

25: London retailer Flying Dutchman was founded on the idea that life is better by bike. Alex Ballinger speaks to store manager Rich Armstrong to hear more.

DIVERSITY

30: Rebecca Morley sits down with Team Africa Rising CEO and last year’s BikeBiz Woman of the Year Kimberly Coats

MICROMOBILITY

33: Daniel Blackham meets Bo co-founder Oscar Morgan to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the UK e-scooter market

36: BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger visits Lavoie

APPOINTMENTS

39: This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

BRANDS

42: Five mins with Gtechniq

45: Daniel Blackham speaks to Apidura co-founder Tori Fahey on how the product lifecycle and sustainability has changed over the years

48: Pivot is an ultra-desirable MTB brand hoping to make its mark on the UK. BikeBiz catches up with sales specialist Alex Smith

PRODUCTS

53: New products and sector guides, including workshop tools and cleaning (59) and chains, gears, cranks and brakes (65)