Neil Boyle joins Oneway Bike as account manager for the south west

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Oneway Bike, the exclusive distributor of Cube bikes in the UK, has announced the appointment of Neil Boyle as the new account manager for the south west region.

Boyle is no stranger to the world of bicycles, having spent several years immersing himself in various roles within the industry. The Oneway team believes his passion for cycling and understanding of market trends and customer needs make him an invaluable addition.

Bart van den Biggelaar, commercial director at Oneway Bike, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neil Boyle to our existing team.

“His arrival represents an exciting addition, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to complement our already talented group. We are confident that Neil will play a pivotal role in driving growth and success for our valued dealers.”

As the account manager for the south west of the UK, Boyle will be responsible for developing and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, including bike retailers, independent stores, and partners within the region.

Read more: Government allocates £200 million of active travel funding, but industry calls for further support

His role will include driving sales growth, expanding market presence, and ensuring exceptional customer service for the Oneway Bike network.

Following his appointment, Boyle said: “I am incredibly excited to join the Oneway Bike team. With my deep experience and unwavering enthusiasm for the bicycle industry, I am confident that together we will achieve remarkable success in the South West region.

“My personal passion for outdoor activities harmonises perfectly with Oneway Bike’s core values, and I am committed to making meaningful contributions that will greatly benefit our esteemed customers and partners.”

As the exclusive distributor for Cube, Oneway will be offering the German brand’s latest product – the Trike Hybrid.

The final result of a concept bike developed with BMW, the cargo trike comes in both family and cargo versions, and features unique Tilting Technology to aid steering.

Cube’s latest product utilises a Bosch pedal-activated motor system that powers both rear wheels, and has a total system weight of 220kg.