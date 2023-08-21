Mycle updates the Cargo with new components and ecosystem of accessories

Mycle, the British e-bike brand, has announced the launch of its refreshed e-cargo bike, the Cargo.

The updated Cargo range includes a new colourway, upgraded components and an ecosystem of accessories.

Top of the list of upgrades are new hydraulic Tektro disc brakes, a first for the Cargo.

Next up, a digital display (previously available as a £150 optional extra on the original cargo) is now included as standard. Keep track of speed, distance travelled and five assistance levels using a high contrast display that also offers the ability to control the bike’s integrated lights and walking mode assist.

Designed to easily enable both passenger and cargo transport, the Cargo retains its modular front and rear racking system which is compatible with a variety of accessories from the Mycle ecosystem and compatible third parties.

With a rear rack load of 125kg the Cargo can be adapted to carry child seats, cargo baskets, deckpads, cabooses and more.

The Mycle accessory ecosystem has also been expanded to include the WeatherShield – a response to requests from the Mycle community asking for a full body covering.

WeatherShield comes with a wind and waterproof construction, transparent side panels and reflective strips.

The Cargo is equipped with a 250w hub motor with five levels of pedalling assist and 7 speed Shimano gears.

A 15Ah battery keeps pedalling for up to 60km as standard, but if that’s not enough riders have the option to select a second battery, doubling the range to 120km.

An aluminium frame helps keep the weight down while a low standover height and adjustable handlebar makes the bike comfortable for riders of most heights.

The bike is completed with integrated front and rear lights and 3.0” CST puncture resistant tyres.

Mycle Cargo is available in three colours – Speckled White, Black or the new Canary Yellow.

The 60km version retails at £2299 or £2799 for the long range 120km option.

Trade enquiries are welcomed by the brand, for more information email trade@mycle.co.uk.